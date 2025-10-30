CHS Roundup

CHS boys soccer wins GBL title

The Chelsea High boys soccer team capped an incredible run over the second half of the season by posting two victories over Greater Boston League (GBL) opponents to overtake Revere and claim the 2025 GBL championship.

The victories, by scores of 5-1 over Medford last Tuesday and 4-0 over Lynn Classical last Thursday, allowed the Red Devils to surpass Revere, which had been seeking to repeat as GBL titlists The teams had entered the week tied for first place with 17 points apiece, but the Patriots dropped their final GBL contest to Somerville, 6-3, on Thursday, enabling the Red Devils to claim the crown.

Last week’s victories that propelled Chelsea to the title capped a remarkable run in which coach Mick Milutinovic’s crew have won 10 of their last 12 contests. The Red Devils erased a three-point Revere lead in the standings hanks to their 2-1 win over Revere in a head-to-head meeting and a Revere tie with Medford last week

The final standings showed Chelsea atop the GBL with a 10-3-1 mark and Revere in second with an 8-3-3 record.

Cheslea was scheduled to wrap up its regular season yesterday (Wednesday) with a non-league contest vs. Brighton.

Milutiniovic and his squad, who punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney earlier this season, then will await word of their final seeding and first-round opponent in the upcoming MIAA Division 2 state tournament. The Red Devils presently are ranked 26th in D-2.

CHS girls soccer reaches state tourney

The Chelsea High girls soccer team celebrated Senior Night in appropriate fashion by qualifying for the post-season state tournament with a 7-0 victory over Boston International Monday evening at Chelsea Stadium.

The triumph clinched the first appearance in the state tourney for a CHS girls team since 2017, a major milestone for coach Randy Grajal’s girls soccer program.

Chelsea controlled the game from the opening whistle, moving the ball well, creating consistent opportunities, and capitalizing early. The first half ended with a 3–0 lead, and the momentum continued into the second half as the Lady Red Devils added four more goals to secure the final 7–0 result.

Junior captain Yahira Jovel netted a hat trick and sophomore Emily Rodriguez Rodriguez scored two goals to power the Lady Red Devil offense.

The special win came on Senior Night, in which the team honored its three seniors, Kimberly Estrada Mazariegos, Leslie Salmeron, and Britney Castellanos Ochoa, for their contributions to the CHS girls program.

“This victory showcased teamwork, composure, and execution,” said Grajal. “The team is proud of this accomplishment and looks forward to continuing their journey in the upcoming tournament.”

Just as impressive as Monday night’s win was the team’s performance last week against two top Greater Boston League foes, Medford and Lynn Classical, in which the Lady Red Devils earned a pair of ties that moved them within striking distance of qualifying for a Journey to the Tourney.

Last Tuesday, Chelsea hosted Medford, which entered the contest with a 12-0-0 record in the Greater Boston League (and had defeated the Lady Red Devils in their first meeting this season).This time around, however Chelsea matched Medford’s intensity from start to finish, resulting in a hard-earned 1–1 draw.

Medford scored first on a penalty kick near the end of the first half, but the Lady Red Devils never backed down. They continued pressing, defending, and creating chances throughout the second half.

In the final minutes of the game, Emily Rodriguez Rodriguez broke through on the left side, cut inside toward the middle, and struck a right-footed shot past the keeper to secure the equalizer for Chelsea.

“The goal energized the entire team and was a reflection of their determination and resilience,” said CHS head coach Randy Grajal. “This performance showed the team’s heart and strong work ethic from the opening whistle to the final whistle. Our team proved they can compete with one of the strongest teams in the league and will continue to build on this momentum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason play.”

Two days later Grajal’s squad made the short trek to Lynn to meet Lynn Classical under the lights at Manning Field and came home with another 1-1 draw.

Chelsea struck early in the ninth minute when a corner kick was deflected and landed near the top of the box, where Katherine Benitez fired a right-footed shot into the back of the Lady Ram net to make it 1–0.

The rest of the half was played end-to-end by both sides, similar to the previous matchup between the teams. Just before halftime, Lynn Classical brought the contest back to level off a free kick that slipped past the Chelsea goalkeeper.

The second half remained tightly-contested, with both teams pushing hard for the winning goal, but neither side was able to break the deadlock. Chelsea walked away with a well-earned point, leaving the Lady Devils just one point away from securing a spot postseason — a goal the team has pursued since the start of the season.

“The tie left the team confident, motivated, and ready to take care of business to clinch their postseason opportunity. They have shown all year that they can compete with any team in the league, and they plan to keep proving it as they push toward the tournament,” said Grajal.

The Lady Red Devils were scheduled to conclude their regular season with a match vs. O’Bryant High School of Boston yesterday (Wednesday) and then will await the announcement of their final seeding and preliminary round opponent in the MIAA Division 2 state tourney.

CHS football hosts Minuteman tonight at 6:00

The Chelsea High football team, which dropped a 22-6 decision to Medford last week, will host Minuteman Regional this evening (Thursday) at Chelsea Stadium. The opening kickoff is set for 6:00.