News Briefs

Residents Invited to Apply to Serve on a Chelsea Board or Commission

The City of Chelsea is seeking residents to fill open seats on various City Boards and Commissions. These volunteer groups play a crucial role in the decision-making process and contribute to the effective governance of Chelsea. The City encourages all interested residents to apply and get involved in shaping the future of our community.

The following Boards and Commissions have open vacancies:

• Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board – 1 Vacancy

• Cultural Council – 2 Vacancies

• Community Recreation Advisory Board – 1 Vacancy

• Disability Commission – 2 Vacancies

• Historical Commission – 1 Vacancy

• Community Preservation Committee – 2 Vacancies

• Tree Board – 2 Vacancies

All boards listed above have three-year terms except for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board, which has a two-year term.

Residents interested in applying should submit a letter of interest and a resume. Applications can be sent by mail to the City Manager at Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway, Chelsea, MA, 02150, or via email to [email protected].

For more information on available positions, visit www.chelseama.gov/board-openings.

Chief Houghton attends 2025 IACP conference

Police Chief Keith Houghton attended the 2025 annual conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), held Oct. 18–21 in Denver, Colorado.

The IACP is the world’s premier professional association for police leadership; with a mission of shaping the future of policing through education, networking and the promotion of best practices.

At the 2025 conference, more than 16,000 public-safety professionals gathered from across the globe to explore the latest advances in law enforcement training, technology, leadership development and community engagement.

The event featured four full days of workshops, general assemblies, and a major exposition of over 600 vendors at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

“It was an honor to stand among more than 125 Massachusetts Police Chiefs at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Denver Colorado this week,” said Houghton. “I am proud to represent the Chelsea Police Department and our community on this global stage of law enforcement leadership and collaboration.”

Chief Houghton’s presence at this global gathering signifies the department’s commitment to staying ahead of emerging policing challenges, learning from peer agencies, and bringing best-in-class practices back to the community.