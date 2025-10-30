Congratulations, Chelsea High Girls Soccer!

We’d like to offer our congratulations to coach Randy Grajal and his Chelsea High girls soccer team upon qualifying for the post-season Division 2 state tournament thanks to a series of gritty and clutch performances this past week.

The Lady Red Devils first took on an unbeaten, first-place Medford team (12-0-0 in the Greater Boston League) that had defeated Chelsea by a score of 6-0 in their earlier meeting this season, but battled the Lady Mustangs to a 1-1 deadlock in the rematch.

Grajhal’s crew then met Lynn Classical and earned another 1-1 tie, thus setting the stage for this past Monday’s 7-0 triumph over Boston International that punched their ticket to the post-season for the first time since 2017.

We know we join with all of the Lady Red Devils’ fans in wishing coach Grajal and his squad good luck as they get set to embark on their Journey to the Tourney.