Kelly Garcia Announces her Candidacy for Re-Election as City Councilor-at-Large

Kelly Garcia

Kelly Garcia has announced her candidacy for re-election for Chelsea City Councilor-at-Large.

The following is her statement:

“My name is Kelly Garcia, and I have the honor of serving as your At-Large City Councilor. I’m a lifelong Chelsea resident, a proud first-generation college graduate with a B.A. from College of the Holy Croas in Psychology and an M.Ed. in Special Education from Boston University, and a passionate advocate for the families who make our city strong.

For more than a decade, I’ve served as an educator, advocate, and public servant—including eight years on the Chelsea School Committee, with four as Chair. Whether in the classroom, City Hall chambers, or testifying at the State House, my mission has always been the same: to defend Chelsea families and deliver real results.

When schools shut down during the pandemic, I helped mobilize more than 5,000 Chromebooks, hotspots, and meals to keep learning going. I co-founded the Equity Committee and the College & Career Awareness Advisory, ensuring our students had access to the tools and opportunities they deserve to succeed beyond their high school years.

As your Councilor, I’ve made housing a top priority. Since 2010, over 500 affordable units have been added to Chelsea. We are converting city properties into affordable condos, expanding homeownership pathways, and holding slumlords accountable through our Good Standing Policy and Up to Code initiative.

But housing is only one piece of the vision. By 2040, I believe Chelsea can be a vibrant city where families can stay, businesses prosper, and strong community networks help everyone thrive. A city where public safety is built on trust and prevention, where families have access to beautiful parks on streets like Bossom, Forsyth, and Clinton, and where cultural diversity remains our greatest strength.

We are also tackling key emerging issues: public safety, open space, economic development, and immigration impacts on schools and services. The Pa’lante Plan, Chelsea’s first comprehensive plan since 1973, will help guide this work—ensuring growth is strategic, equitable, and community-driven.

Chelsea deserves steady, proven leadership—and I’m ready to continue this work. On November 4, I’m asking for your support so together, we can keep building a stronger, fairer, and more united Chelsea.

Sincerely,

Kelly Garcia”