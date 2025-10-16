Melinda Vega Announces her Candidacy for Re-Election as District Two City Councilor

Melinda Vega

Melinda Vega has announced her candidacy for re-election to District 2 City Council. The following is her statement:

“My name is Melinda Vega, proud mother of two boys, daughter of community leader Gladys Vega, lifelong Chelsea resident, community advocate, homeowner and your District 2 City Councilor. Today, I am honored to officially announce that I am running for re-election to a 4th term on the Chelsea City Council.

My commitment to public service began early at just 18 years old, I ran for School Committee and became the youngest person ever elected to public office in Massachusetts history. That experience shaped my belief that leadership should be rooted in service, courage, and community and love for your neighbor.

Serving our community has been one of the greatest responsibilities of my life. I have always shown up rooted in equity, compassion, and action and together, we have made real progress.

Our Accomplishments Together

Over the years, I have worked alongside residents, community partners, city staff, and local organizations to deliver meaningful results for District 2 and all of Chelsea. Some of our proudest accomplishments include:

Housing & Community Development

Supported affordable housing projects and homeownership opportunities that help families stay in Chelsea.

Strengthened tenant protections and anti-displacement measures so families can keep their keys and dignity.

Helped advance the Upper Broadway Project, bringing $30 million in investments to transform our district.

Youth & Education

Co-led youth listening sessions that elevated young people’s voices in city government.

Helped drive the hiring of Chelsea’s first full-time Athletic Director, expanding youth recreation programs.

Supported funding for youth programming and safe public spaces.

Equity & Inclusion

Introduced Chelsea’s first Autism Awareness Resolution, bringing visibility and support to neurodiverse families.

Co-founded the Chelsea Women’s Commission, giving women and girls permanent representation in city leadership.

Advocated for racial and housing equity across city policies.

Historic and Cultural Preservation

Supported restoration funding for Temple Emmanuel, preserving an important cultural and historic landmark.

Advocated for investment in neighborhoods to protect the character and history of District 2.

Community & Public Health

Organized community resource efforts for families during times of crisis.

Advanced environmental justice efforts to protect our neighborhoods impacted by pollution.

Supported our veterans and service members by organizing yearly drives to provide essential items and support.

My Priorities for the Next Term:

Our work is not finished. With your support, I will continue to fight for:

Affordable, dignified housing for working families

Economic development that benefits residents not just developers

Youth investment through sports, mental health resources, and safe spaces

Cleaner neighborhoods and environmental justice for frontline communities

Public safety with accountability and prevention-focused solutions

Support for small businesses and local entrepreneurship

Community-centered leadership driven by transparency and action.

I believe leadership is about listening, collaboration, and courage l and that our city moves forward when everyone has a voice. I am proud of what we have accomplished, but I am even more energized by the work ahead.

I humbly ask for your support as we continue building a stronger, fairer, and more united Chelsea.”

With gratitude and commitment,

Melinda Vega