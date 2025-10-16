11-Year-old Wins City’s ‘I Voted’ Sticker Contest

Special to the Record

11-year-old Chelsea Resident Adrian F. went to City Hall to meet with City Officials and collect a special pin with his sticker on it.

Adrian F., an 11-year-old Chelsea resident, has won the City’s “I Voted” sticker contest, which invited residents to submit original sticker designs to replace the traditional “I Voted” stickers handed out during the upcoming election on November 4, 2025.

Participants were asked to create original, nonpartisan designs that prominently featured the words “I Voted.” Adrian’s sticker, which features a cheerful cat giving a thumbs up with the words “I Voted,” on it.

11-year-old Chelsea Resident Adrian F.’s “I Voted” sticker design featuring a cheerful cat giving a thumbs up and the phrase “I Voted.”

“This design contest was created to encourage voter turnout and bring more attention to the local election,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “Adrian’s design captures the spirit of civic pride in a fun, relatable, and memorable way. We’re proud to showcase local creativity at our polling places and find creative ways to engage residents of all ages in the democratic process.”

All submissions were reviewed by a panel of city officials, who selected a group of finalists based on creativity, originality, and alignment with the contest guidelines. The finalists’ designs were then posted online for a public vote, which received a total of 658 responses. The final results are as follows:

• 1st Place: Adrian F.

• 2nd Place: David Matute

• 3rd Place: Victor Tiernan

• 4th Place: Grace Agosto

• 5th Place: Marianne Ramos

Each of the five finalists will receive a commemorative pin featuring their sticker design, courtesy of the Chelsea Public Library.

The sticker contest was organized by the Office of the City Clerk in collaboration with the City Manager’s Office as part of a broader initiative to encourage civic engagement and celebrate local artistic endeavors.

To view Adrian’s winning design and the other finalists, check your voter registration status, find your polling location, or learn more about the upcoming election, visit www.chelseama.gov/city-clerk.

The November 4 election will determine the next term of City Council and School Committee members.