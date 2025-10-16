City Manager Requests Transfer for DPW City Yard Project

By Adam Swift

City Manager Fidel Maltez is asking the city council to transfer $1.75 million which was originally approved for a City Hall attic expansion project towards the final phase of a renovation project at the DPW City Yard.

Last week, the council moved the request to its ways and means subcommittee.

“We are excited to begin the final stage of renovation at the DPW City Yard,” Maltez stated in a letter to the council. “From this property we operate seven days a week to run our water and sewer, streets and sidewalks, solid waste, buildings and grounds, fleet maintenance, and snow operations.”

The DPW yard has not seen significant renovations since it was built in 1976, according to Maltez.

Four years ago, the city replaced the tar and gravel roof with a weathertight white vinyl roof for $500,000. Two years ago, the city replaced the siding and overhead bay doors for $1.1 million.

“We are now undertaking the renovation of the interior office, locker, and storage areas to allow our staff to more efficiently use this space as they serve our residents,” said Maltez.

The continued cost of this project is $3.25 million, for a total renovation investment of $4.85 million, according to the city manager, adding that the project is well below the cost of new construction.

“With the completed renovations, the building will be weathertight, with a full fire protection system for our staff and equipment, as well as adequate staff spaces and locker spaces, and significantly improved air quality from an upgraded, energy efficient HVAC system,” Maltez stated.

In FY25, the city council approved $1 million to allow the city to begin the planning and design process.

With the design process nearing completing, Maltez said the city is seeking to transfer the $1.75 million from the FY24 capital improvement plan that was set aside for the city hall project to the DPW project.

“The FY24 City Hall attic final design was originally funded for $3 million,” said Maltez. “To date, no expenditures have occurred and there are still no pending obligations.”

With the expenditure, Maltez said the DPW team will be able to proceed with all the fire safety requirements identified by the engineers and ensure that construction on the City Yard can begin in early spring 2026 in order to complete the work before winter.