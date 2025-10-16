Application Open for Second Round of Family Child Care Capital Grants

Special to the Record

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced today that they have opened applications for the second round of the Family Child Care Capital Grant Program, building on the success of the inaugural round earlier this year. This round includes $4 million in new funding, marking a significant increase in the state’s investment to strengthen family child care programs. Providers can apply for capital funding to make essential facility improvements that strengthen program quality, expand capacity, and create safe, developmentally appropriate environments for children.

“We’re increasing child care capital funding because it allows providers to increase educator salaries and provide affordable, high-quality care to more families,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Programs like these are a smart investment in our children, our workforce and our future, and we encourage providers across the state to apply.”

“Last month, it was wonderful to celebrate the first Family Child Care Capital Grant Program awardees with providers and community members. Today’s $4 million in funding builds on the $2.7 million we already awarded, supporting our local child care businesses to improve their outdoor play areas and make learning spaces more inclusive for children and educators,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

The Department of Early Education and Care, in partnership with MassDevelopment, administers the Family Child Care Capital Grants Program. Applications for the second round are due October 31, 2025, closing at 11:59 p.m. Updates have been made to the application process in response to feedback from the first round that make it easier and more accessible for providers.

Licensed family child care programs can apply for $500 to $25,000 in funding for:

Indoor and outdoor renovations

HVAC and energy-efficiency upgrades

Emergency repairs

Accessibility improvements

Purchase and installation of program-dedicated equipment, such as washing machines, refrigerators, security cameras, and access control systems

“Family child care providers are essential partners in expanding access to high-quality early education,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. “By investing in their spaces and programs, we are ensuring that children across Massachusetts—no matter their zip code—have safe, supportive, and enriching environments to learn and grow.”

“Family child care providers are not only educators, many are also small business owners who create jobs and strengthen their local economies,” said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “By expanding this grant program, we’re helping providers invest in their facilities, grow their businesses, and continue delivering high-quality, affordable care that working families across Massachusetts rely on every day.”

Earlier this month, the Administration celebrated the success of the first round in Worcester, highlighting how family child care providers across the state have already used this funding to transform their programs and better serve children and families. The administration awarded $2.7 million to more than 150 family child care programs across Massachusetts in the first round. With increased funding available in the second round, the administration anticipates even greater impact statewide.

“Family child care providers are essential to expanding access to high-quality early education across Massachusetts,” said Early Education and Care Commissioner Amy Kershaw. “These capital grants are an important way we can support the dedicated educators who open their homes to young children, helping them improve their spaces, strengthen their programs, and continue serving families in their communities.”

“This program is improving and expanding child care across our state and bolstering our family child care providers as small businesses and job creators within our communities,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Navjeet Bal. “As the Healey-Driscoll Administration now launches a new round of available grant funding, we encourage all eligible licensed family child care providers to apply for these resources.”

“These grants are a great way to support and increase the capacity of family child care providers to help serve more children and families across the state,” said Senator Jason Lewis, Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Education. “The first round of grants earlier this year was a great success, and the $4 million available in this round will continue to help more providers upgrade their facilities, enhance safety, and increase quality of care.”

“We know that access to high-quality early education and care is truly a game changer for our youngest learners,” said Representative Ken Gordon, House Chair of the Joint Committee on Education. “By continuing the Family Child Care Capital Grants, we’re not only expanding access to early education for more children—we’re also strengthening the foundation for their lifelong success.”

For more information on eligibility, application materials, and deadlines, visit mass.gov/info-details/early-education-and-out-of-school-time-capital-grants.