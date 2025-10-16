Crossing Guard, School Administrator Receive October’s Name, Strength and Story Awards

Special to the Record

Superintendent of Chelsea Public Schools Dr. Almi G. Abeyta honored two Chelsea Public Schools staff members with Name, Strength and Story Awards at the October meeting of the Chelsea School Committee: Crossing Guard Zuleika Sala and Chelsea High School Administrator Michael Talbot.

“These awards go to people who have built relationships with our students and with our families,” Dr. Abeyta said at the meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 8. “We wanted to lift up our educators, our staff who are making a difference and really knowing our students by name, strength and story.”

Sala, a CPS Crossing Guard for more than three years, was recognized for her role in keeping students, families, staff and residents safe when walking and commuting to school. She recently played a key role in reuniting a lost student with its family as she developed relationships with the student and family from her time as a crossing guard.

Talbot, an educator and administrator at Chelsea Public Schools for over 20 years, was highlighted for his dedicated service to CPS students and families. Dr. Abeyta credited Mr. Talbot for knowing all his students, present and past, by name. She referenced his supportive presence at various events throughout the school district and community, celebrating all that his students accomplish.

The School Committee meeting also featured four individual schools in the school district receiving honors for academic improvement or growth during the 2024-25 school year: Morris H. Seigal Clark Avenue Middle School, Browne Middle School, Berkowitz Elementary School and Hooks Elementary School.

The Hooks was also named a School of Recognition by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) after making double-digit gains on its MCAS data compared to the previous school year.