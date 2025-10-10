Marnie MacAlpine announces her candidacy for City Council, District 4

Longtime Chelsea resident and dedicated community advocate Marnie MacAlpine has officially announced her candidacy for Chelsea City Council, District 4.

Marnie has called Chelsea home for the past 12 years, first as a renter and, since 2017, as a first-time homeowner. Her deep roots in the city, combined with her unwavering commitment to service, have fueled her desire to represent her neighbors and work toward a more vibrant, responsive, and resilient Chelsea.

“I’m running to bring a strong, grounded, and community-first voice to the City Council,” MacAlpine said. “District 4 deserves a representative who listens, who acts, and who shows up.”

A graduate of a vocational high school where she studied culinary arts, Marnie brings real-world experience and a strong work ethic to the table. She comes from a working-class family like so many of the residents in Chelsea and moved out on her own at age 18—proof of her independence and determination. Over the past two decades, she has built a successful career in the hospitality industry, rising quickly through the ranks to hold leadership roles and amassing more than 20 years of management experience. Her work has given her a deep understanding of hard work, team building, and the importance of customer and community service.

A growing interest in the city and city governance led Marnie to volunteer for a position on the Chelsea Licensing Commission, where she has proudly served for the past four years, most of which as the Chairperson, building meaningful relationships with community members, local leaders and business owners. Through her role, she has been a consistent voice for fairness, transparency, equity and city decision making. Her commitment to listening, engaging and ensuring that every community member is heard has strengthened the trust between the city and the people it serves. Marnie is deeply committed to ensure that local governance is more inclusive, accountable, and responsive to the needs of all residents of Chelsea.

Marnie is also the lead organizer behind the revitalized Chelsea Hill Community Group, spearheading monthly cleanups and safety walks to improve the city’s neighborhoods and foster a stronger sense of civic pride.

“This city has given me a lot, and I believe it’s my turn to give back in a bigger way,” she said. “I want to ensure that every voice in District 4 is heard and that we work together to create a safer, cleaner, and more inclusive Chelsea.”

Election Day is November 4th, and Marnie invites residents to reach out, get involved, and help build the future of District 4.

For more information or to get involved with the campaign, contact [email protected] or visit http://www.marni4chelsea.com.