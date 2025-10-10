Calvin T. Brown announces his candidacy for re-election City Council District 8

Calvin T. Brown has announced his candidacy for re-election as District 8 City Councilor. The following is his statement:

“To my fellow Chelsea residents, my name is Calvin T. Brown and I’m thrilled to announce my candidacy for re-election as District Councilor 8. My wife Sandra and I have lived in the district the past 25 years and we proudly raised our three children here, all graduates of Chelsea Public Schools.

It’s been my honor to serve our community for 37 years thought my work at Secretary of the State office and over 22 years as a City Councilor here in Chelsea. I’ve dedicated my career to public service – working with leaders the of our state. I bring proven leadership in uniting people to get things done.

I’m proud of the work I’ve done as your councilor and the decisions I’ve made to improve the quality of life here in Chelsea. With your support, I will continue to be an effective councilor for safe streets, affordable housing, food access, and development that supports a respected and welcoming City.

Together, over the past two years we have put our city on the right path fiscally, winning a third All-American City National Award while working to improve the quality of life for all residents. This award recognizes communities that leverage civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation to successfully address local issues.

Over the past term we have achieve much:

* Completed $14 Million Infrastructure Improvement on Beacham/Williams Corridor, rebuilt roads, installed shared bike/walking path, replaced traffic signals and repaved/repainted intersections.

* Advocated for the new Route104, a high – frequency bus line that connects Malden and Logan Airport. This bus line runs every 15 minutes and provides critical connection for Chelsea residents. Route 104 runs through Second Street and Spruce Street, connecting through Market Basket.

* Advocated for replacement of the Mary O’Malley dock area and received commitment from the Department of Conservation and Recreation that the dock will be replaced in the next 2 years.

* Repaved all streets in the district within the last 5 years and advocated for pedestrian improvement in all of the district.

* Applied for and successfully received $1 Million dollar grant from the State to replace infrastructure on Spruce Street and Second Streets. This will greatly improve infrastructure for the neighborhood and increase the walkability of the area.

I am proud of what we’ve achieved, but there is still much that needs to be done. As a member of the Council, I will collaborate with my colleagues and the administration to grow the supply and diversity of affordable housing options, opportunity for job creation in Chelsea, while maintaining the character of our unique neighborhoods.

The next City Council has the opportunity to ensure that Chelsea’s working families, students, and seniors can continue to live in the city we love. We must tackle a variety of issues with forward-thinking and fiscally responsible policies. I am committed more than ever to working with the other members of the Council and our City Manager to continue to build on the foundation we’ve built during my time on the Council and the last year in particular.

I love serving our city, and I enjoy all the activities and efforts which make it a great city to live and raise a family in. Beyond my duties at city hall, I’ve attended annual local events whether it be a youth sporting event, the Taste of Chelsea, local road races, ALS & MS Walk for Living, Let it Fly Annual Basketball Classic or at local arts and theater programs. It is because I love Chelsea and care for our city that I support the many programs and events that bring us together.

I respectfully ask your vote in this upcoming election. IPA’LANTE CHELSEA ONWARD!

If you have any questions or would like to help our campaign, please feel free to call me at (617) 466-1548. Thank you!”