St. Rose School a possible site for a community center

For years, the building of a community center for youth and adults in Chelsea has been a top priority for many members of the city council.

One location that has been eyed as a potential location is the St. Rose School property on Broadway.

Last month, District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero filed a motion asking that City Manager Fidel Maltez look into the city purchasing or leasing the property.

Recupero noted that former city manager Tom Ambrosino also negotiated with St. Rose to purchase or lease the property, but that a deal could not be struck.

“For a very long time, since I have been here, I’ve been trying to get a community center,” said Recupero, who added that surrounding cities such as Revere, East Boston, and Malden have community centers. “Whatever it costs, I think it is worth it for us to invest in the future of the community.”

District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor noted that there have been ongoing negotiations between the city and St. Rose, and that the city has also looked at other potential sites for a community center.

“The St. Rose School offers an unparalleled location; it is walking distance to city hall, the senior center, the Chelsea Public Library, and both of Chelsea’s middle schools,” stated Maltez in a letter in response to Recupero’s motion. “St. Rose School is centrally located and accessible to all of our public transit lines.”

Maltez said that a community center would provide a home to the city’s teenagers, seniors, and working families.

“In this center, the City can provide educational, recreational, and athletic resources,” Maltez stated. “A community center would transform our community.”

Maltez said that the city does have the financial capacity to purchase the school and complete the necessary renovations for a community center.

“The city will respect and honor the historic legacy of the school, and will ensure positive stewardship for generations to come,” Maltez said. “The city can work with the parish to ensure that the church community maintains access and availability of space for their current programs. In summary, the city will begin these negotiations as requested by the city council.”