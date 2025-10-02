Marceza Kotoni Announces Her Candidacy for City Council District 8

Marceza Kotonihas.

Marceza Kotonihas announced her candidacy for Chelsea City Council District 8. The following is her statement:

“My name is Marceza Kotoni, and I am honored to be running for Chelsea City Council to represent District 8. Chelsea is my home. It is where my family and I have built our lives, and where I feel deeply connected to the people and the community. I love this place because it is real, diverse, and full of hardworking families trying to create a better future for themselves and their children.

I know what it feels like not to have a voice or to feel like you don’t belong at the table where important decisions are being made. That experience is familiar to many in our community, especially to those who know what it’s like to build a life in a new place. But I also know how much we all share and have in common: our hopes, our values, and our desire for a safe, healthy community where everyone is respected. I’m grateful for the different cultures and languages I’ve grown up with, but my promise is to listen to and serve every neighbor in District 8 and every part of Chelsea, wherever you come from.

My fight against the proposed meat and fish processing plant at 100 Justin Drive showed me the power, and the limits, of community voices. For many months, my neighbors and I raised concerns about the impact this plant would have on our health and our daily lives. Yet too often, we were ignored by those elected to represent us. We weren’t mentioned in important conversations, our concerns were dismissed, and sometimes we were spoken down to. It was frustrating and disappointing. But it only made our fight stronger. And last week, because we stayed united and persistent, we won.

That fight showed me something else: The importance of leaders who listen, stand with you, and fight for you when no one else will. This is why I want to serve on City Council. I am ready to work hard, to listen closely, and to make sure that no voices in District 8 go unheard.

With a strong background in political science and experience observing elections internationally, I bring a strong sense of fairness and transparency. But more than that, I bring a heart that cares deeply for this city and its people. I want Chelsea’s government to work for all of us, to protect our neighborhoods, to create good jobs, and to build a community where respect and opportunity are for everyone.

I am humbled by the support I have already received, and I am ready to serve with honesty, humility, and dedication. Together, we can build a future for District 8, and all of Chelsea, where every one of us belongs and every voice is valued.”