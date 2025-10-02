Chelsea PD, Community Organizations Announce Upcoming Faith & Blue Events

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea Police Department has announced it will host a series of Faith & Blue events with Chelsea’s faith-based organizations, including AME Church, La Luz de Cristo, Revival Church, Revive Community Church, Saint Luke’s-San Lucas Episcopal Church, and Temple Emmanuel.

These events aim to strengthen community ties and enhance public safety through meaningful engagement between law enforcement and residents and reflect the strong partnership between the City, the Chelsea Police Department, and local houses of worship. This year’s series of events will kick off with Yom Kippur at Temple Emmanuel on Friday, October 2, at 6 p.m.

Chelsea Police Chief Keith E. Houghton said, “Faith & Blue is about meeting our neighbors where they gather, specifically in houses of worship and community spaces, to listen, serve, and build trust. This October, the Chelsea Police Department will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our faith leaders and families to strengthen the partnerships that keep Chelsea safe, compassionate, and united.”

“One of my core responsibilities as City Manager is to ensure public safety through community-centered approaches,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “By partnering with our faith leaders and Chelsea Police Department, we aim to show up for our community and be present as a city to build a safer, more connected Chelsea. Faith & Blue is one of many ways we are building bridges and fostering trust between residents and law enforcement.”

“Being United for Chelsea means leading with love, centering family in Faith, and showing up for each other in meaningful ways,” said United for Chelsea Pastor Keila Velez. “Through Faith & Blue, we’re building bridges between neighbors, houses of worship, and officers who serve our city. This initiative is about listening with intention, leading with empathy, and creating space for healing and hope. I’m honored to walk alongside so many in Chelsea who are committed to lifting each other up and building a united community.”

Schedule of Faith & Blue Events*

October 2, 5 PM: Yom Kippur at Temple Emmanuel, 6 Tudor Street

October 7, 6 PM: AME Church, 28 Bellingham Street

October 10, 6 PM: La Luz de Cristo, 738 Broadway

October 12, 12 PM: Saint Luke’s-San Lucas Episcopal Church, 201 Washington Ave

October 17, 6:30 PM: Revival Church, 278 Broadway

October 25, 6 PM: Revive Community Church, 157 Clark Avenue

The events will feature music, prayer, refreshments, conversations and opportunities for residents to engage directly with officers. *Additional F&B events may be added to this schedule at any time.

Faith & Blue facilitates safer, more unified communities by fostering partnerships between law enforcement, residents, businesses, and faith-based organizations. This national initiative emphasizes the importance of community connections and aims to create an environment where everyone feels secure and included.