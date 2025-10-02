Human Case of West Nile Virus Confirmed in the Chelsea Area

Special to the Record

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) announced last week that West Nile Virus has been detected in Mosquitos and in Humans in surrounding communities. One is a woman in her 60s with exposure in Middlesex County, and the other is a man in his 50s with exposure in Suffolk County.

This raises the risk level to high in the Chelsea area.

The MDPH only releases information on cases by county of residence in order to protect confidentiality. Risk level changes are made based on likely location of exposure, not necessarily place of residence

“We are almost out of the peak season for the spread of West Nile virus to people in Massachusetts,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “Over the last 10 years, 80 percent of people became sick in August or September, with 12 percent developing illness after October 1. But because some risk will continue until the first hard frost, we are encouraging everyone to continue to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using mosquito repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants to reduce exposed skin.”

The first WNV-positive mosquitoes in the state this year were announced on June 17. Since then, 445 mosquito samples have tested positive for WNV so far this season from Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties. There has also been one animal case of WNV this year in a goat.

The risk for WNV is now high in 47 municipalities in Suffolk, Middlesex, Essex, and Worcester counties and moderate in 210 cities and towns in Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

In addition to WNV, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has also been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts this year. There have been 23 EEE-positive mosquito samples and no human or animal cases so far this year.

Surveillance information, including case updates, is updated daily and posted online at the Massachusetts Arbovirus Update. DPH encourages everyone to use this online resource regularly to stay informed of risk levels in their community and around the state.

People have an important role to play in protecting themselves and their loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes.

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (p-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD) or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening or early morning in areas of high risk.

Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all windows and doors.

Protect Your Animals

Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent West Nile virus (WNV) and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to the Department of Agricultural Resources, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795, and to the Department of Public Health by calling 617-983-6800.

Learn more about mosquito-borne diseases, including all WNV- and EEE-positive results on DPH’s Arbovirus Surveillance Information page, which is updated daily, or by calling the DPH Division of Epidemiology at 617-983-6800.