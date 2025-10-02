Deron Hines Announces his Candidacy for City Council District 2

Deron Hines.

Deron Hines announced his candidacy for Chelsea City Council District 2. The following is his statement:

“My name is Deron Hines, and I’m proud to announce that I’m running for Chelsea City Council in District 2. Born and raised in Chelsea — I have been shaped by coaches and mentors from PopWarner, CYBL, Roca, the Boys & Girls Club and neighbors who invested in our youth. As a social worker, I’ve worked closely with families and communities to focus on ways to support youth and advocate for those that are underserved. My campaign is focused on connecting Chelsea residents with City Hall and informing them of the decision-making that impacts our daily lives — through government transparency, youth mentorship, and housing protections.

Most recently, you may have seen me around—whether running in the Chelsea Day 5k, working out with Chelsea youth at Carter Park Crossfit, or out in our neighborhood listening to the concerns of residents. If you live in district 2, you may very well catch me at your doorstep as I go around and get to know our neighbors. In essence, this campaign is about the residents and centering the needs of our district.

I’m running to be a fresh, community-first voice on the Council — someone who listens, shows up, and works with the people, not just for them. If elected, I want to restore trust and a sense of connection between the City Council and the residents of every neighborhood in my district. The same connection and trust from neighbors that molded/shaped me into the person I am.

To launch this grassroots campaign, I invite you to join me for a Campaign Kickoff on Sunday, September 28th, from 12:00–4:00 PM at the Brown Jug, located at 1014 Revere Beach Pkwy Chelsea MA. It’s an opportunity for us to connect, ask questions, and support a campaign rooted in Chelsea pride and people power.

Thank you, and I hope to earn your support on November 4.”