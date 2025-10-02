After 35 Years, Chelsea FD Re-commissions Engine Company 4

Special to the Record

Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri gestures towards the newly

re-commissioned Engine Company 4 during a ceremony on

Monday, September 15, 2025.

After more than 35 years, the Chelsea Fire Department has officially re-commissioned its Engine Company 4 on a permanent, full-time basis. The Company was reinstated during a ceremony held on Monday, September 15, 2025, where four firefighters were promoted and assigned to the Company.

Engine Company 4 was de-commissioned during the early 1990’s during the City’s State receivership.

Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri said, “Engine Company 2 and 4 were decommissioned in 1991, but 1994, following a tragic fatal fire where 5 children lost their lives, Engine Company 2 was re-commissioned and has remained in service ever since. More than 35 years later, we are proud to re-­commission Engine Company 4 on a permanent and full-time basis.”

During the ceremony, the following firefighters were promoted and assigned to the company: Captain David Bishop; Lieutenant John Morel; Lieutenant Galvin Marenco; Lieutenant Kevin O’Keefe; and Lieutenant Kyle Browne.

“The re-commissioning of Engine Company 4 marks a significant milestone in the history of the Chelsea Fire Department,” added Quatieri. “This accomplishment would not have been possible without the commitment of our firefighters, the support of Local 937, and a strong collaboration between the City Manager and the City Council.”

Council President Norieliz DeJesus said, “As a City Council, we take our responsibility to protect the people of Chelsea very seriously. Fires can change lives in an instant. And while our Fire Department has always responded with strength and compassion, this step ensures they have the support they need to keep doing that. It’s also a reflection of our deep care for the families who live here.”

Earlier this year, the Department completed a 90-Day trial to evaluate how adding Engine Company 4 back into rotation could improve emergency response services. The results, which included faster response times, improved reliability, and better availability for the public during emergency situations, were reviewed by the City Manager and City Council prior to the decision to re-commission the Company.

“Every investment we make as a City should be rooted in the needs of our community that is supported by data and the lived experiences of our first responders,” said Chelsea City Manager FIdel Maltez. “We decided to re-commission Engine Company 4 because it puts the safety of Chelsea residents first. We saw a clear improvement in emergency response times with it back in action. We’ve come a long way from receivership, and while there’s still more work to do, this is a proud step forward for Chelsea. ‘Pa’Lante!’”

The return of Engine 4 will enhance the Fire Department’s operational capabilities, provide quicker emergency response, increased coverage during emergencies, and overall increase public safety for the Chelsea community.