CHS Basketball Great Craig Walker Passes Away

By Cary Shuman

Craig Walker, arguably the greatest boys basketball player in the history of Chelsea High School, has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

Craig Walker

A 6-foot-4-inch guard/forward and member of the CHS Class of 1981, Walker became the program’s all-time leading scorer with more than 1,600 points during his phenomenal varsity career. He was named the Boston Globe Division 2 Player of the Year while leading Coach Jack Niven’s Red Devils to the North Sectional finals where they fell to Wayland, 54-52.

Chelsea High School Athletic Director Amanda Alpert and boys basketball head coach Cesar Castro expressed sadness at the news of Craig Walker’s passing, indicating that they are planning a tribute to the legendary hoopster for the coming season.

Tributes pour in for

CHS legend

Former CHS and Clark University 6-foot-7-inch standout center Jay Ash, a former teammate, said, “Craig was as much fun to be around as he was to play with. He was a class act who always represented Chelsea with great pride and distinction. His passion for basketball elevated all those around him and his personality brought people together.”

Former Red Devil basketball player Larry Elgart also noted the magnetic personality that Craig carried with him on and off the court.

“I remember him as far back as Little League and he was All-Star player,” said Elgart. “Craig had what I call the X-factor. He played the game with confidence and flair and could do it all on the basketball court.”

Former CHS Athletic Director Frank DePatto was an assistant coach on Jack Niven’s staff during the Craig Walker-Jeff Hagen-David Rudolph era.

“Craig is certainly on the list of Chelsea’s greatest all-time basketball players,” said DePatto. “He could do it all and was a clutch player. His outside shooting touch was amazing. I wish there were a three-point line when Craig played.”

Girls basketball coach Brucie Harrison, a classmate, said he attended every game during the 1980-81 season when Craig Walker was one of the state’s most outstanding players.

“He could shoot, score, dribble, and jump,” said Harrison. “If there were three-pointers back then, I truly believe Craig would have scored well 2,000 points for his career. Craig is truly one of the all-time greats. I am saddened by his passing.”

CAPIC Executive Director Richelle Cromwell, a classmate whose brother, Darren Cromwell, was a teammate of Craig Walker, also remembers the Walker years.

“He was just so great at basketball, and he played the game with such joy and passion,” said Richelle. “I extend my condolences to his wife and daughter, and the Walker family.”

City Councillor Leo Robinson said he will call for a moment of silence at the next Council meeting in a tribute to Craig Walker.

“Craig was a phenomenal basketball player, and I truly enjoyed watching him play,” said Robinson. “He was not only a prolific scorer, but he made everyone around him better. He also played for our Charles Lee Disposal team in the Chelsea Summer Basketball League.”

Carrying on the

family tradition

Craig had a brilliant, athletic tradition to live to, and he accomplished that and more. His father, Jimmy Walker, was a terrific all-around athlete in the 1950s, and completed his stellar playing for Nu-Way Sweepers semi-professional football team.

Craig’s older brother, the late Bobby Walker, was also a superb athlete at Chelsea High School and preceded Craig’s excellence on the basketball court. Craig also had an older brother, the late Doyle Walker, and is survived by his siblings, Leslie Walker and Bryan Walker. He also leaves his wife, Brenda, and his daughter, Erika.

Deborah Walker, Craig’s beloved aunt and a Chelsea resident, said Craig grew up in the “Clinton Court projects,” playing sports all day with such notable young athletes as Michael Lush, Frankie Mullins, David Molloy, and the Yianacopolus brothers, Scott and Keith.

“My brother, Jimmy, and his sons, Craig and Bobby would always be over at the basketball court shooting hoops,” said Deborah.

Following his career at Chelsea High School, Craig played basketball at Hobbs College in New Mexico and the university of Tennesse at Martin.

Deborah said Craig had a great sense of humor as well.

“Craig was always the comedian, a funny guy, but sports was always his life,” said Deborah. “He will be most remembered for his basketball, but he was a wonderful husband and father and a great person.” Deborah said the family is planning to hold a memorial service in October for Craig Walker