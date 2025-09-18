Judge Rules Chelsea Creek Pollution Lawsuit Can Move Forward

Special to the Record

A recent judge’s ruling means Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) can move forward with its lawsuit to ensure that Global Partners, Ltd., is held accountable for its claim that it is polluting the waters of Chelsea Creek with dangerous petroleum byproducts from two oil terminals in Chelsea and Revere.

“This ruling moves us one step closer to a cleaner, healthier Chelsea Creek,” said Heather Govern, vice president of CLF’s Clean Air and Water Program. “The communities of Chelsea, Revere, and East Boston deserve safe, accessible waterfronts—not toxic pollution from outdated oil facilities. We’re hopeful this case will lead to real change and help restore the creek to a place where families can fish, gather, and thrive for generations to come.”

CLF found that Global has been violating its Clean Water Act permits by releasing dangerous levels of pollutants, including cancer-causing petroleum byproducts, into Chelsea Creek.

The creek has historically been popular among residents for catching striped bass and other fish. However, because petroleum byproducts accumulate in fish and shellfish, the fish in Chelsea Creek are unsafe to eat, according to the CLF lawsuit. Studies have found this “bioconcentration” can result in concentrations of pollutants as much as 100,000 times higher than the surrounding river.

This lawsuit continues what CLF said is its advocacy to protect Chelsea Creek and the nearby Mystic River from pollution discharged from oil terminals and oil operations. In 2022, CLF collaborated with community partners to persuade the EPA to set stricter limits on how much Global can pollute. In 2023, ExxonMobil, under pressure from a CLF lawsuit, ceased operations of its Everett oil terminal and agreed to sell its aging facility.