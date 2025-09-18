CPS Superintendent Dr. Abeyta Named to 2025 ALX100

Special to the Record

Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almudena (Almi) G. Abeyta recently learned she was named the 2025 ALX100 cohort as announced by the organization “We Are ALX” last Thursday, Sept. 11.

Dr. Abeyta is among this year’s 100 Latino American changemakers from across the commonwealth. The ALX100 recognizes exceptional Latino American leaders who have demonstrated excellence and have made significant contributions in their respective fields and communities from unsung heroes to civic leaders to business trailblazers.

“I’m beyond grateful and humbled to be named in the ALX100 list for doing what I love—serving the amazing students and families of Chelsea,” commented Dr. Abeyta.

Dr. Abeyta has dedicated 28 years to advancing teaching and learning in urban education. The 2025-26 school year marks her seventh in Chelsea. Before becoming Superintendent, she served as Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning in several districts, including Somerville Public Schools (2017–2019), Santa Fe Public Schools (2012–2017), and Boston Public Schools (2009–2012). Her leadership and commitment to equity in education have been recognized nationally; in 2015, she received the inaugural Latina Administrator of the Year Award from the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS), and in 2021, she was honored with the first-ever La Lucha Award by Latinos for Education.

Alongside the other members of the 2025 ALX100, Dr. Abeyta will be recognized at a celebration later this fall in Boston at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum.