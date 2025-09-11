Leo Robinson Announces Candidacy for Re-Election to Chelsea City Council

Leo Robinson

Leo Robinson has announced his candidacy for re-election to the City Council. The following is his statement:

Chelsea is the best city in the world. It has given me, and countless others, access to limitless opportunity. When you love something as much as I love this city, it’s important to not just celebrate our successes, but also identify our challenges and work tirelessly to fix them. This is what I have committed my professional life to, and it is what I will continue to do as your Chelsea City Councilor – At – Large.

I am a Chelsea kid. I grew up here in Old Ward Two area, the most diverse section of the city. My mother and her mother were born in Chelsea, thus my brothers and sisters, we all attended Williams School and Cheslea High School. I went on to Burdett College and finished a pre-master’s program at Cambridge College.

Mayor Joel Pressman appointed me to Economic Development Board and from there I became Chelsea Housing Authority Commission, which later I ran for Alderman- at large and I continue to serve today.

I have worked daily to improve our city. I will be a city councilor for all of Chelsea, bringing experience, professionalism, civility and appreciation for varying viewpoints to get things done for our residents.

Please join me as I bring the commonsense approach to expand housing opportunities to our community, homeownership opportunities, investing in our public schools, ensuring our neighborhoods are safe and healthy, supporting Chelsea small business and standing up for our seniors and delivering effective and responsive constituent Severes. Looking forward to seeing you in the community.