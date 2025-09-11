District 4 Council Preliminary Election This Tuesday

Special to the Record

Polls will be open for the preliminary election for District 4 City Councilor on Tuesday, Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The election is only for voters in Ward 3 Precinct 3 and Ward 3 Precinct 4 only.

Incumbent District 4 Councilor Tanairi Garcia is facing a challenge from Marnie MacAlpine and Andy Ramos.

The top two votegetters will be on the general municipal election ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The polls for the District 4 preliminary election will be open at the Williams School Auditorium from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.