Former State Representative Bobby Donovan, 88

By Cary Shuman

Poncho Elder said if you lived in Chelsea in the 1960s or 1970s, you knew the Donovan family.

“And if you met any one of them, you liked them,” said Elder. “They were a great Chelsea family. I remember Bobby Donovan had an insurance agency above Freeman Drug on Broadway.”

City Councilor Leo Robinson felt the same way about one of Chelsea’s most legendary political families.

“Just great people, friendly, kind, personable and they all loved Chelsea,” said Robinson. “They did a lot to make Chelsea a better place.”

Chelsea is mourning the loss of one of its most storied political figures, Robert “Bobby” F. Donovan, who passed away Sept. 4, 2025. Family and friends gathered at a Visitation and Mass Tuesday at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel on Summit Avenue to pay their respects to one of Chelsea’s most renowned citizens.

When politics was a huge part of Chelsea’s daily life, Bobby Donovan was elected as state representative.

“He represented our city very well, and he was a great friend,” said Leo Robinson.

When the second Great Chelsea Fire struck the city hard on October 14, 1973, it was Rep. Bobby Donovan who immediately brought in state officials to assist Chelsea officials in the city’s recovery. In the aftermath of the massive fire, Mr. Donovan toured the site with Sen. Edward Kennedy, Gov. Francis Sargent, and Mayor Philip Spelman.

Attorney John F. Donovan III was Bobby Donovan’s nephew. Mr. Donovan also had three nieces, John’s sisters, Jane, Katie, and Mimi. He had two brothers, the late Richard Donovan and the late John F. Donovan Jr.

John recalled his uncle Bobby’s campaigns for office.

“He lost the state representative election in 1968 and came back and won in 1970 and served three terms,” said John III. “He ran for Congress in a 12-candidate Democratic Primary in 1976 and lost to Ed Markey. I worked on all of his campaigns, getting signatures and knocking on doors in the sixth grade.”

Bobby Donovan became the Commandant of the Chelsea Soldiers Home. A resident of Harvard Street in Chelsea, he also owned and operated an insurance company on Broadway for many years.”

John III remembered that his uncle was very involved in the Chelsea community and a member of the Sagamore Club and the Cary Club.

Bobby was also a member of the Chelsea YMCA where he worked out regularly on the speed bag developing his boxing skills. He also competed in amateur boxing bouts.

“When I worked at the ‘Y,’ I would always talk to Bobby,” recalled Charlie Sherman, “He was a really good guy.”

People enjoyed his company at social events.

“He liked to sing, “Danny Boy,” and truly enjoyed life and tried to help people out when he could,” said John III.

John III said he often sees former Chelsea residents who regale him with old stories about Bobby Donovan.

“My uncle just lit up a room,” related John. “Everybody knew him and would greet him with a big Bobby!”

Bobby Donovan lived a rich, full life. In a city of political giants like the Quigleys, Vokes, and Slaters, Bobby Donovan continued and maintained an important legacy for the Donovan family. Another positive connection to Chelsea’s glorious past when politics mattered to everyone and elections had the full attention of the community is gone.

Robert “Bobby” Francis Donovan was one of Chelsea’s best.