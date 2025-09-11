Council Looks at Possible Amendment of Seafood Processing Ordinance

By Adam Swift

The debate over the proposed meat and fish processing plant at 100 Justin Drive made its way to the city council.

The council unanimously approved a motion made by District 7 Councilor Manuel Teshe to amend the zoning amendment approved by the council in January allowing for seafood processing, packing, packaging, and distribution by special permit in an industrial district to the planning board for a public hearing and recommendation.

The amendment states that the above types of businesses would not be allowed to operate within 300 feet of a residential use within the city limits.

After going before the planning board for a public hearing, the amendment would then come back before the council for it to hold a public hearing and take a potential vote.

However, the zoning amendment change would not impact the current Boston Provisions proposal that is before the city and was scheduled to go before the Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday night for a vote on two special permits.

Two weeks ago, the planning board recommended approval of the special permits, which would allow Boston Provisions to establish a seafood processing and distribution facility in the Industrial District and extend the use into the adjoining lot in the Naval Hospital Commercial District.

During the public speaking portion of Monday night’s city council meeting, a number of Admirals Hill residents who have opposed the Boston Provisions project reiterated their numerous concerns about the processing plant, as well as the city’s communication and notification about the hearings for both the zoning ordinance passed early this year and the project itself.

Jane Emerson of Boatswains Way said that opponents of the project have submitted a petition with nearly 1,000 signatures, and that over 300 residents have attended the public hearings on the project.

“I am in support of Councilor Teshe’s amendment to rezone that will be presented tonight,” said Commandants Way resident Suzanne Perry. “His amendment stating that a buffer of 300 feet be established between any fish processing facility and a neighborhood strikes at one of our strongest objections to the location of Boston Provisions at 100 Justin Drive – our dense population.”

The operation and truck traffic, Perry said, would be a huge disruption to the nearby residents, as well as those living at the nearby Leonard Florence Center for Living.

Perry, along with several other nearby residents, also voiced their concerns about a lack of notice about the previous zoning change to abutters.

“From the very beginning, this process has been flawed and the concerns of the neighbors have been ignored,” Perry told the council. “We look to you to do the right thing to examine the process as well as the decision.”

Teshe said he wanted to be clear to everyone that his amendment would not stop the planned zoning board hearing on the project.

“The intent of this is to amend a mistake that the council committed when it first passed the (zoning change), because if the council had had this showing when we first entertained the (zoning change), we would have likely never approved it,” said Teshe. “It is the council’s job to represent the voices of the people and the people have voiced their opinion. This specifically closes the door after the ZBA makes a decision.

“If they vote no, this would never be entertained again, but if we don’t close the door they may try to apply again or another company may apply again, so we have to close the doors on the mistakes we committed.”

Several councilors stated that while the council does not have the final say on the special permits currently before the ZBA, they do not want to see a seafood processing plant in Chelsea.

“The Boston Provisions project does not belong in our city, period,” said District 4 Councilor Tanairi Garcia. “It threatens the health, safety, and quality of life of our residents.”

Garcia said she was uneasy both about the scale of the project, as well as how fast it has been pushed through without the community having a full opportunity to weigh in.

“A project of this size and nature belongs in the Seaport, not in Chelsea, a community that has historically been forced to carry the burden of some of the worst environmental companies,” Garcia said. “We must also ask, is our community truly equipped to handle a development of this magnitude and ensure compliance with every regulation? If not, approving Boston Provisions would place Chelsea at risk, sacrificing the very lungs of our city for short-term interest over long-term health and sustainability.”

Firefighter David Delaney retires after more than 40 years of service

Special to the Record

During a brief retirement ceremony, the Chelsea Fire Department recognized Firefighter David Delaney, who served the community for more than four decades, on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at the Mill Hill Fire Station.

Firefighter Delaney joined the department in 1985 and quickly earned a reputation as a reliable and dedicated member of the department. Throughout his career, he responded to thousands of emergencies, ranging from structure fires to medical calls, and received numerous commendations and citations.

“Dave was a firefighter you could always count on, without question. Everyone felt reassured knowing he was on Ladder 2 each shift,” said Fire Chief John Quatieri. “Firefighter Delaney’s dedication to public service and his commitment to his fellow firefighters will leave a lasting mark on this department.”

“The entire Chelsea Fire Department extends our gratitude to Firefighter Delaney for his extraordinary service and we wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement,” added Quatieri.