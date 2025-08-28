What’s Happening at Chelsea’s Public Meetings?

By Raychel Rojas

Hello, Chelsea Residents! Or if you are one of our strong supporters, welcome back to the Chelsea Scoop! Did you miss me? ‘Cause I missed you. In case you forgot, my name is Raychel Rojas and I am writing to keep you informed about what’s happening during Chelsea’s public meetings. I hope you all have had a wonderful summer thus far and are ready to welcome in the Fall! This Scoop, I will be recapping the Zoning Board of Appeal’s August 12th meeting. You can also watch the full video and hear the public speaking portion for these cases by visiting https://www.youtube.com/@chelseacommunitycable7517.

During the meeting, the ZBA moved four cases to be heard during its September 9, 2025, meeting and will be presenting the following individuals and organizations will have their cases heard by the Planning Board on August 26:

• 2025-07 100 Justin Drive – Boston Provisions LLC (f/k/a SEA2050 LLC)

• 2025-08 50 Heard Street – Gamble Associates/David Gamble

• 2025-10 34-62 Winnisimmet Street & 14-20 Pembroke Street – Chelsea Hospitality LLC

• 2025-11 816-818 Broadway – Treetop Investments, LLC

If you would like to review the meeting agenda for future meetings or read what their project is, you can visit chelseama.gov, click on “Government,” and then click on “Zoning Board of Appeals.” Now, let’s dig in!

2025-05 24 Louis Street – Adonay Cortez Amaya

Mr. Amaya requested for a Special Permit seeking approval for a Driveway Opening Permit which does not meet the minimum requirements for front yard setback, within five (5) feet of a side lot line, nor within five (5) feel of a wall containing windows.

He stressed that his driveway is not big enough for his two cars. All he would like to do is abide by the board’s rules and be able to park his car behind each other.

Case was approved under these conditions from the Planning and Zoning Board:

• Needs to install retaining walls to prevent erosion within the unpaved yard

• Needs to provide the construction plan prior to approval of the building permit and to the Department of Permitting & Land Use

• Use of permeable pavers and or pavement

• Needs to apply for a curb cut at the Department of Public Works.

2025-09 157-161 Congress Avenue – Quitiana Moreno Goff

Ms. Goff is applying for a Special Permit to allow parking of a vehicle within the front yard’s setback and within five feet of a side lot line.

The board agreed on approval with the conditions from the Planning and Zoning Board:

• A fence along the property at the back of the sidewalk

• Landscape strip behind the Lynn Street Ext. and Congress Ave fences

• Permeable pavers of pavements

• Needs to get department approval from the Department of Permitting & Land Use before construction starts 2025-12 471 Eastern Avenue – Felipe’s Driving School LLC (c/o Felipe Aguilera)

This is the first time Mr. Aguilera has presented his proposal to the Zoning Board in which no decisions will be made. Mr. Aguilera is applying for a Special Permit seeking approval to establish a driving school and classroom on the first floor which does not meet the minimum requirement for off street parking.

Mr. Aguilar has found a two story office building to hold in person classes for his junior drivers and meetings with parents when needed. As of right now, the school is undergoing virtual lessons but in hope it can become in person classes. He has mentioned that students taking these courses (adults and youth) will not be driving or parking at the building. He emphasized that he will be picking up the students from their houses and will be dropping them off as well.

He informed the board of possible hours his business will perform. It varies whether they are an adult, junior operators, and if there are any vacations. Adults can vary from mornings to afternoons. Junior operators will have different class hours when school is in session or on vacation. Approximately, when school is in session classes will occur from 4pm -8pm Monday- Friday, and 8am- 6pm on weekends. Vacation hours will be from 8am – 8pm.

Ms. Rojas, the owner of the property, spoke on behalf of Mr. Aguilar and emphasized that this program will be a great addition to the Chelsea community as Chelsea does not have a driving school.

Mr. Aguilar will come back on September 9.

2025-13 83 Watts Street – Watts Street Investment LLC— Rick Costa

This will be the first time Mr. Costa is speaking in front of the board, so no decisions will be made. He is applying for a Special Permit and Variance seeking approval to establish two (2) additional residential units by constructing apartments in the existing basement space which does not meet the requirements for minimum lot area, minimum usable open space and maximum floor area ratio.

Mr. Costa recently bought this building and is interested in adding 2 two-bedroom units in the back of the building and reconstructing the whole building. As of right now, there are four units, four garages and additional parking spaces in the back. In total, there are eleven parking spaces for all tenants.

Mr. Costa will come back on September 9.

Well, those are all the updates and news for you. If you are interested in hearing about the cases, join the Planning Board meeting on August 26 at 6pm in the City Hall Chelsea Chamber.

Stay safe and enjoy the last bit of summer we have left. Until next time.

Raychel Rojas is an intern in City Manager Fidel Maltez’s office