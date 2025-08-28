Maltez offers special message on upcoming Chelsea Day

Hello, residents of Chelsea – and welcome to Our Community! My name is Fidel Maltez, and it is my honor to serve as your City Manager.

I am excited to invite you to Chelsea Day, our annual community celebration happening on Saturday, September 6! This is a day for families, neighbors, and friends to come together and celebrate everything that makes Chelsea such a special place to live, work and thrive.

We’re kicking off Chelsea Day this year with our 2nd Annual Chelsea 5K Road Race at 9 a.m. This race winds through the heart of the city and passes many of our amazing landmarks. The 5K is a great way to build energy and community spirit as we head into the day. For more information, including how to register, please visit recreation.chelseama.gov.

Chelsea Day will officially start with a parade at 1:30 p.m. that will kick off at Bellingham Square and make its way to the intersection of Beacon Street and Broadway. This year’s parade proudly celebrates Chelsea’s third All-America City Award, a recognition of our city’s incredible spirit, resilience, and community pride.

Right after the parade, we will keep the energy going with a block party at 3 p.m., starting at the intersection of Beacon Street and Broadway, and taking up all of Lower Broadway. Let’s give a big shout out to the fantastic food establishments that have confirmed their participation: Kowloons, Roxy’s Grill Cheese, John’s Pizza, Koffee Glow, Los Antojitos, Aloe, and Bella Isla.

Be sure to check them out at the block party!

You can also register to vote on Chelsea Day, either during the Block Party at our Election Booth, or in City Hall at the City Clerk’s Office, Room 209, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registering means you can participate in the upcoming election for Chelsea’s next City Councilors and School Committee members. Your voice and your vote matters!

We will close out this amazing day by lighting up the sky with a fireworks show around 7:30 p.m. For the best views, residents have the option of heading over to Mary O’Malley State Park and enjoy the display with our neighbors.

Chelsea Day is a celebration of who we are. Our vibrant neighborhoods, our local businesses and organizations, and most importantly, the incredible people who call Chelsea home. Many of our community partners will be present with information and raffle prizes. There will be food trucks, local food establishments and for our adults a beer garden.

Chelsea Public Schools are also an important part of this celebration. CPS staff will be at the block party with valuable information and resources. Chelsea High School students will also be volunteering and fundraising to support programs like athletics, prom, and more.

Please note that street closures will be in effect throughout the day to accommodate the 5K, parade, and block party. For a full list of closures please visit chelseama.gov/trafficadvisory. There will be no parking enforcement on Chelsea Day to maximize community enjoyment. Please check the city’s social media pages for real-time updates. We are incredibly grateful to all who played a role in bringing this special day to life. From the dedicated members of the Chelsea Day Planning Committee, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, to our hardworking Public Works, Fire, and Police Departments, who ensures a safe and smooth event each

year, your commitment does not go unnoticed.

Most of all, thank you to you, our residents. This celebration is for you, and it is your energy, spirit, and pride in our community that truly make Chelsea Day so special.

Let us have another year of community, connection, and celebration. We could not do this without you! Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 6 and join us for a day full of pride, culture, and community spirit. Chelsea, Pa’Lante!

See you next time on Our Community. Thank you and May god bless the City of Chelsea.