News Briefs 8-28-25

City hosting emergency preparedness summit for residents

The City of Chelsea invites the community to participate in an upcoming Safety Preparedness Summit, presented by the City’s Fire, Emergency Management, Police, and Public Health departments, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 4–6 p.m. at the Chelsea Public Library.

This free community event will help residents feel more prepared for emergency situations through a series of practical sessions, including trainings on the city’s evacuation plan, how to build an emergency go bag, and safety basics from Chelsea’s Police and Fire Departments.

Chelsea’s Emergency Management Director Steve Staffier, along with local first responders and Chelsea Public Health’s Julissa Sandoval, will lead the summit and share their firsthand knowledge and experiences related to emergencies. Participants will walk away with tools, resources, and confidence to act in a crisis.

“Our goal is simple. We want every Chelsea resident to be ready and to be safe,” said Staffier. “This summit is about giving our community the tools and information they need before an emergency happens.”

Residents are encouraged to RSVP in advance by emailing Julissa Sandoval at [email protected] or calling Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.

Refreshments, training materials, and translation devices will be provided.

Chelsea City Buildings Closed, Services Paused Monday, Sept. 2

In observance of Labor Day, all Chelsea municipal buildings, apart from the City’s Public Safety Buildings, will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2025.

Street sweeping as well as curbside trash and recycling collection will not take place on September 2, and collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. Chelsea’s Labor Day curbside collection schedule is as follows:

Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday;

Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday;

Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday;

Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday; and

Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday

Parking enforcement will also be suspended from 12 a.m. on Monday, September 1, until 12 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3.

Questions about Chelsea’s Labor Day changes in service can be directed to Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.

City Clerk’s Office Holding Design Competition for City’s New “I Voted” Sticker

The City of Chelsea Clerk’s Office invites residents of all ages to participate in a citywide competition to design Chelsea’s new “I Voted” sticker. The contest is open to all Chelsea residents, including youth in grades K-12 who attend Chelsea Public Schools, schools in other communities, and who are homeschooled.

Design submissions are due by Friday, September 12, at 11 a.m.. Entries may be submitted electronically or in person at City’s Greeters Desk or the City Clerk’s Office, both located on the second floor of Chelsea City Hall at 500 Broadway. Submit entries electronically to: [email protected].

Finalists will be selected by a panel of city officials, with the winning design chosen by public vote held online from September 18–22. The selected design will be featured on stickers distributed to voters during the November 2025 City Election, where Chelsea registered voters have the opportunity to vote to determine the next City Council and School Committee members.

Design Requirements:

Must include the phrase “I Voted”

Circular format (sized to a 2-inch sticker)

Hand-drawn or digital formats accepted

Nonpartisan and original (no copyrighted material)

Only one entry per resident is allowed. All submissions must include a completed Entry & Copyright Release Form and either the provided template or an 8.5” x 11” sheet with a circular design.

For full contest rules, the design template, and to check your voter registration status, visit: www.chelseama.gov/city-clerk. For questions about the contest, please contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.