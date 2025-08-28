City council approves early voting, preliminary election ballot

The city council approved early voting for the municipal preliminary election on Tuesday, Sept. 16 as well as the regular municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at a special meeting on Monday night.

The council also approved the warrant for the preliminary election.

The only preliminary election this year is for the Ward 4 city council race. Incumbent Tanairi Garcia is facing a challenge from Marnie MacAlpine and Andy Ramos. The top two votegetters will move onto the November ballot.

In-person early voting for the Ward 4 preliminary race will take place at City Hall in the City Clerk’s office on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then during normal business hours from Monday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Sept. 12.

In-person early voting for the general election will take place in the clerk’s office at City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then during normal business hours from Monday, Oct. 27 through Friday, Oct. 31.