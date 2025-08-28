Licensing commission hesitant to extend city’s bar hours

At least one restaurant owner in the city wants the licensing commission to look at allowing bars and restaurants to stay open until 2 a.m.

At this month’s commission meeting, there was a letter from a local restaurant owner requesting the commission consider the late night hours. The letter noted that the commission has recently voted to allow later hours for several cannabis dispensaries in Chelsea.

The letter also stated that the businesses typically lose potential income at the end of the night because some patrons leave to try to make last call at establishments in Revere or East Boston that do close at 2 a.m.

However, commission members were hesitant to open a public hearing on the issue. Several noted that the later hours for the dispensaries are only until 11 p.m.

Chelsea Police Sgt. Star Chung said that the current police chief, Keith Houghton, is opposed to the later hours for bars.

“That falls into our last half shift, which is the lower of the minimum manning, so that is something historically that we are not interested in,” said Chung. “But I’m happy to hear what the city has to say. I feel that the email is pretty valid because people do live here and try to catch that last call elsewhere so that may hit them a bit.”

Licensing Chair Marnie MacAlpine initially said she wouldn’t be opposed to opening a public hearing on the request, although she noted it was unlikely that the commission would support the 2 a.m. closing time.

“I understand places wanting to be able to get as much business as they can,” said MacAlpine. “I don’t know that we are necessarily looking to be one of the places with the bars that are open the latest. Nothing good happens at those hours … and not a lot of sales.”

After some further discussion, the commission opted not to hold a public hearing on the later hours.

However, MacAlpine said the commission would be open if any business owners wanted to discuss the issue under other business at a future meeting.

Commission member Mike McAteer said it might make more sense for businesses to apply for a one-day extension to the 2 a.m. closing for special events.

The commission does typically approve a 2 a.m. closing for bars and restaurants on New Year’s Eve.