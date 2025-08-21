ZBA Looking at Busy September Docket

By Adam Swift

The Zoning Board of Appeals is looking forward to a packed agenda at its Sept. 9 meeting.

At its regular meeting last week, the ZBA continued four major cases to its September meeting.

Those cases are all scheduled to come before the Planning Board for recommendations to the ZBA at its Tuesday, August 26 meeting before potentially heading back to the appeals board in September.

Chief among the cases is the Boston Provisions proposal for 100 Justin Drive.

Both the ZBA and the planning board have held lengthy special meetings dedicated to the project.

At the last planning board meeting earlier in July, numerous nearby residents and abutters raised concerns about odors, fumes, and noise from delivery trucks and their contents arriving early in the morning; to the nature of the business itself; and to exponentially increased traffic along Commandants Way. Residents noted that the project would affect not only a densely populated neighborhood, but also an assisted living and center for persons with ALS who frequent the same street in wheelchairs.

The project team from Boston Provisions have stated that the project would help revitalize the site, and bring an existing 125 jobs to Chelsea with the potential to double that number in three years. They have also noted that professional noise and traffic studies show there would be little adverse effect to the neighborhood.

Also on the docket for the planning board next week and the ZBA next month is La Colaborativa’s planned economic development center at 50 Heard St.

The floorplan calls for a four-story structure that will eventually house the nonprofit’s new workforce training, vocational education, and small business development programming.

The ZBA also continued a 34-unit residential proposal planned for 34-62 Winnisimmet St. and 14-20 Pembroke St.

At the initial public hearing on the project, nearby residents raised concerns about the density of the project, as well as traffic and potential environmental concerns. The project attorney, Anthony Rossi, stated that he was seeking the continuance in order to meet with neighbors and address some of the concerns at the previous meeting.

A project for 816-818 Broadway that was continued calls for the demolition of an existing structure to be replaced by a 15-unit residential building.

At last week’s meeting, the ZBA did open the public hearing on a proposed special permit to establish a driving school and classroom in the first floor of 471 Eastern Avenue, which does not meet the minimum requirement for off street parking.

Felipe Aguilera of Felipe’s Driving School said that while there are only two dedicated parking spaces for the business, it represents a special case since most of the people attending the school are working to get their driver’s licences so do not currently have vehicles. Aguilera also noted that the business would fulfill a need in the city by becoming the only driving school currently open in Chelsea.