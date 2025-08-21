News Briefs

Residents encouraged to enroll in resident alert system

Chelsea’s Director of Emergency Management Steve Staffier is leveraging National Emergency Management Awareness Month to highlight the importance of signing up for the City of Chelsea Resident Alert System, a critical tool that allows the city to communicate quickly and directly with residents via text, phone call, and/or email during emergency situations, such as severe weather, as well as during evacuations, or when planned or unexpected road closures take place.

“When you sign up for these alerts, you become part of the City’s response network. You gain access to critical information, no matter where you are during a citywide emergency,” said Staffier.

Residents can choose to receive alerts via phone call, text message, email, or all of the above. To sign up for the City of Chelsea Resident Alert System, visit www.chelseama.gov/signup. For those who need assistance signing up or updating their information can contact Chelsea 311 at (617) 466-4209 during City Hall business hours.

Staffier has led Chelsea’s emergency management efforts since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he has focused his work on building resilient systems that protect the community before, during, and after a crisis. Under his leadership and in coordination with other city departments including Police, Fire, and Health, Chelsea has launched several programs aimed at increasing emergency readiness, from the Citywide Emergency Evacuation Plan to the SafetyNet Tracking Program and an Emergency Housing/Sheltering Program for displaced residents.

For questions about Chelsea’s Office of Emergency Management, please contact the Office of Emergency Management at [email protected].

City to host Know Your Rights Webinar for Spanish Speaking Community Members

The City of Chelsea, in partnership with the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA), is hosting a Know Your Rights Webinar for Spanish speaking community members on Tuesday, September 9, at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Through the webinar, the City aims to connect residents with resources and information about the rights they have if they interact with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This training will cover basic Know Your Rights information and will outline what to do when immigration comes to a person’s home or stops someone while driving. It will also include tips on family preparedness, where to get legal help, and information on notario fraud and immigration scams.

To join, visit https://tinyurl.com/MIRAKnowYourRights

The City of Chelsea has held many Know Your Rights trainings in 2025.

MIRA is the largest coalition in New England promoting the rights and integration of immigrants and refugees. With offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, we advance this mission through education and training, leadership development, institutional organizing, strategic communications, policy analysis and advocacy. For more information about MIRA, visit miracoalition.org

Chelsea HiFi brings a monthly listening bar experience to the community

This fall, Chelsea HiFi debuts as a one-of-a-kind monthly event celebrating music, culture, and connection.

Inspired by Japan’s legendary Jazz Kissa listening bars, intimate venues known for high-fidelity sound and deep music appreciation—Chelsea HiFi is designed as a welcoming space where vinyl lovers, artists, and neighbors can gather, listen, and vibe together.

The 4-hour experience will feature:

– Curated vinyl sets by local DJs

– A vibrant artist marketplace

– A one-hour Audio Culture Workshop, where attendees can engage directly with audio experts, DJs, and creatives around sound, vinyl culture, and analog storytelling.

Chelsea HiFi will run once a month from September through December, activating unique venues and accessible public spaces across the city. Each event will be free and open to all ages, inviting both seasoned vinyl heads and curious newcomers into the world of deep listening.

Funded with generous support from the Barr Foundation, MassDevelopment, and Chelsea’s Local Cultural Council, Chelsea HiFi represents a growing interest in creating meaningful, art-forward spaces that reflect and uplift the local community.

“HiFi is more than an event—it’s an invitation to slow down, listen deeply, and connect with one another,” says Edwardo Chacon, producer and founder of Jukebox Event. “We’re blending the culture of listening bars with local flavor—where great music, neighborhood pride, and creative energy meet.”

DJs, artists, and collaborators interested in participating are encouraged to reach out via [email protected].

Stay tuned for dates, venues, and lineup announcements by following @jukebox_event/ on Instagram or visiting www.jukeboxevent.com.