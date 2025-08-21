Colleagues, Friends Fete Bobby Spinney at Retirement Party

By Cary Shuman

Colleagues, family, and friends came to the Sagamore Club in Chelsea Saturday night to honor Bobby Spinney on his retirement from the U.S. Postal Service.

Spinney, 68, one of Chelsea’s greatest baseball players and athletes, completed his 44-year career as a letter carrier in the spring.

“I was totally surprised when I showed up tonight,” commented Bobby. “It’s great to see all my fellow letter carriers. It’s awesome to see all my family and friends. Whenever we all get together and celebrate – not just my times, it’s all our times because we like to have as many good times as possible.”

Spinney praised his girlfriend, Alison Bonita, his sisters, Joanne and Cheryl, and his son Bobby III, for likely “being in on the planning and doing a great job.”

“I love my sisters and my mother [Margaret Spinney] so much,” said Bobby. “We have a great relationship with each other, and it’s all good. I feel great. I’m here with all my friends.”

Family pays tribute to Bobby Spinney

Joanne Spinney summed up the good tidings on behalf of the Spinney sisters. Cheryl Spinney was CHS Class of 1973, Bobby Spinney was Class of 1975, and Joanne was Class of 1977 – the personable and popular children of Margaret Spinney and the late Robert Spinney Sr.

“He’s a wonderful guy, a wonderful brother, and devoted family man,” said Joanne. “He’s always been someone to look up to. He was two years older than I in high school, and he always looked out for me.”

Joanne has special memories of the 1975 Chelsea High School baseball season when Bobby became a legend.

“That season was so special for the family,” recalled Joanne. “I was at every game with my dad and my mom. We had to do my brother’s homework for him. My sister did his book reports, and I had to iron his clothes because he was too busy with practices and games. I had to do his paper route – he was absolutely spoiled by the two sisters.”

Bobby Spinney III, whose wife, Alexa Spinney, is expecting a child soon, said of his beloved father, “I’m very proud of what he was able to accomplish in his career both personally and professionally. I think today we have a small, intimate group here which is testament to the support that he’s had around him all these years. What I can say as the person who was the catalyst that put this [party] together – everybody I reached out to responded immediately and said they would be happy to attend the celebration. I think that shows the impact my father has had on people as a friend throughout his life. I’m happy that everyone is here tonight as he celebrates this milestone. I look forward to seeing what he’ll do on the back nine.”