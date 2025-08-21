City Selected to Participate in Mass Save Community First Partnership

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea, Massachusetts–a city of champions, a city of hope–is excited to announce it has been selected to participate in the 2025-2027 Mass Save Community First Partnership.

This Partnership means that, through the city’s participation in the North Suffolk Office of Resilience and Sustainability, Chelsea will work with the local sponsors of Mass Save, Eversource, and National Grid, to provide energy efficiency solutions to residents and small businesses to reduce energy use and costs, as well as increase the comfort and health of homes and buildings across the city. It also provides the City with the ability to fund an Energy Advocate position at City Hall that has been filled by Lydia Malkemus.

In her role, Malkemus aims to increase participation among renters and landlords, customers whose preferred language is not English, low-and-moderate-income households, and small businesses through targeted outreach.

“We’re grateful to Mass Save and its sponsors, Eversource and National Grid, for their continued support in our efforts to increase savings for residents and businesses while improving overall efficiency across the city,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “At its core, this partnership is about supporting the people of Chelsea, whether they rent an apartment, own a home, or run a small business, and we’re excited to welcome Lydia to the team to help them take full advantage of these resources.”

Residents and business owners who participate in the program will receive a Mass Save no-cost Energy Assessment to identify energy-saving opportunities, such as insulation upgrades and heat pumps. Through this exciting partnership, the Mass Save Sponsors offer up to 100 percent off the cost of certain approved upgrades. Participants can also receive a variety of no-cost energy- and water-saving products.

“Working towards an affordable clean energy future that all Massachusetts residents can benefit from is a critical goal of our programs and partnerships,” said Kate Peters, Director of Energy Efficiency at Eversource. “By partnering with Chelsea, we’re able to offer trusted resources and meaningful upgrades that empower residents to save money and make their homes more energy efficient.

Chelsea’s goals include:

• 300 no-cost energy assessments

• 200 insulation upgrades

• 100 high-efficiency heating and cooling equipment upgrades

• 50 small business energy efficiency upgrades

As a Community Partner Team, the North Suffolk Office of Resilience and Sustainability is eligible for up to $85,500 in funding each year for three years to support these projects as well as trainings, resources and marketing and technical support from the Mass Save Sponsors. Chelsea is one of 58 communities to be selected for the program.

If you are interested in saving energy, please request a no-cost energy assessment at www.MassSave.com/NorthSuffolk or by calling 617-485-0789. For localized support, contact your community’s Energy Advocate by calling or texting (617) 794-0287. With support through this program, Chelsea will be able to help residents and small businesses, and advance sustainability for the community.

Mass Save® is a collaborative of Massachusetts’ electric and natural gas utilities and energy efficiency service providers including Berkshire Gas, Cape Light Compact, Eversource, Liberty, National Grid, and Unitil. We empower residents, businesses, and communities to make energy efficient upgrades by offering a wide range of services, rebates, incentives, trainings, and information. For more information, please visit https://www.masssave.com/.