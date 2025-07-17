Inspired by Local Parents, City of Chelsea, Partners to Host First Citywide Learning Differences Day

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea is partnering with several local organizations including Healthy Chelsea’s Early Childhood Initiative to host Chelsea’s first citywide Learning Differences Day (LDD) – a day of fun for children with learning disabilities of all ages – that was inspired by local parents of children with special needs. The event will be held on Saturday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williams School at 180 Walnut Street. It is open to all individuals with special needs, especially those aged 2 to 21.

The City and its partners decided to host Chelsea’s first large-scale LDD event after a group of Chelsea parents of children with special needs organized a smaller, grassroots Learning Differences Day in 2019. Their efforts, which were led by Chelsea resident Yenis Joya, sparked a citywide desire to create a larger, inclusive celebration for all children with learning differences and their families. Today, parents like Chelsea resident Rosa Lopez are helping lead the charge for the July 26 event.

Lopez said, “My son needs me to be his voice, to stand up for his rights, and to learn alongside other parents raising children with learning differences. This event is about our kids, but it’s also for us as parents. For us to find community, share experiences, and support one another. I’ll never forget when another mom once told me, ‘Love the child God gave you, not the one you imagined you would have.’ That stayed with me, and it’s something I carry into everything I do.”

The event will feature games, arts and crafts, sensory-friendly activities, music, and opportunities for families to connect with local and state resources. All activities are designed with inclusivity in mind, ensuring a welcoming space for children of all abilities.

Amy Izen of Healthy Chelsea said, “Our role, as an early childhood coalition and convener, is to hear community needs and desires and use our resources to implement new programming to support individuals who live in Chelsea and Revere. For the last several years we have heard from partners and engaged parents about the need to do more for children with special needs and their families. These parent-leaders also know solutions that could improve their lives. Hearing about Learning Differences Day occurring in 2019 back in February 2025 was a wonderful example of parents, including Yenis, architecting their own solutions and bringing them to reality. It is a privilege to help convene so many community partners and several parents to bring back this event on July 26. We welcome families from anywhere in the area and look forward to this being an annual event supported by the City of Chelsea.”

The City’s Public Health and Recreation Departments and community partners, including Healthy Chelsea and Revere CARES’ Early Childhood Initiative, Chelsea Public Schools, Harbor Area Family Resource Center, and GreenRoots, are working together to ensure the event is both fun and meaningful for the Chelsea community. These organizations are guided by parents helping to shape this event.

“Recreation and public health play a pivotal role in promoting the health and wellbeing of our community,” said Flor Amaya, Public Health Director for the City of Chelsea. “Inclusive programming and events such as Learning Differences Day encourages participation, reduces isolation, challenges stigma, and cultivates a sense of belonging for all.”

For More Information, call 1-617-466-5233. Registration for the event is encouraged, but not required. To register, visit www.chelseama.gov.