Local Students in the News

DMACC graduation

More than 2,000 students graduated from the Spring Semester from Des Moines Area Community College’s (DMACC’s) Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses.

Those recognized included:

–David Palencia, Homeland Security, Chelsea

Larsen Named to Dean’s List

Brittany Larsen of Chelsea was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Local Students Named to Dean’s List

Stonehill College is pleased to recognize the students named to the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. To qualify for this recognition, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better. They must also have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered during the term.

Yenifer Oseguera of Chelsea

Onilio Hinson of Chelsea

Emmanuel College Awards Degrees to Local Students

Emmanuel College awarded more than 450 degrees to the Class of 2025 at the College’s 103rd Commencement on May 10.

The following local students were awarded degrees:

Dante Valverde of Chelsea was awarded a BA in Criminology & Criminal Justice

Deanna Christmas of Chelsea was awarded a BA in Marketing

Local Students Graduate from Emerson

Emerson College awarded approximately 1,000 undergraduate degrees to the Class of 2025 during the 145th Commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston..

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress and Performing Arts alum Jennifer Coolidge gave the commencement address. Both Coolidge and the College’s retiring vice president of government affairs and community relations, Margaret Ings, received honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees.

“Emerson has ignited these seemingly unattainable possibilities for you that now can be your reality,” said Jennifer Coolidge. “It is your ability to convince yourself you really can make it, because you have to be your own champion.”

Luis Mena of Chelsea, received a BFA in Theatre.

Ana Victoria Justino-Isaac of Chelsea, received a BA in Media Arts Production.

Alexis Brown of Chelsea, MA received a BS in Marketing Communication.

Local Students named to the Dean’s List

In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College has named more than 850 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List:

Meylin Molina of Chelsea , who is majoring in Biology – Health Sciences.

Deanna Christmas of Chelsea who is majoring in Marketing.

Jasmine Maradiaga Varela of Chelsea who is majoring in Psychology – Developmental Psychology.

