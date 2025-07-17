DiDomenico Secures $400,000 for Pediatric Palliative Care for Children

Special to the Record

Senator DiDomenico successfully pushed through an amendment in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget for an additional $400,000 in funding for the Pediatric Palliative Care program. The state’s Pediatric Palliative Care Network (PPCN) provides invaluable comprehensive care for children living with life-limiting or end of life illnesses, as well as support for their families. Since the program’s inception, thousands of children and their families have been served by this critical program. The additional funds will help clear the waiting list for these services and support the staff who work with these children.

DiDomenico spoke in favor of his amendment on the Senate floor, “Families who are seeking pediatric palliative care do not have time to wait on a waitlist. These children deserve quality care and support throughout the duration of their illness and at the end of their lives, and their families deserve the support they need as they face one of the most traumatic times of their lives. This program has been one of my top priorities during my 15 years in the Senate and I will continue to ensure that all families have access to these vital services.”

These funds have been officially secured for the program now that the Governor has signed the Fiscal Year 2026 budget into law.