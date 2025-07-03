Garcia brought the strength of the Commonwealth to help Chelsea’s victory

There were mayors and vice mayors, city managers and department heads. But Judith Garcia was believed to be the only state representative among the 20 delegations in Denver.

And Garcia’s presence was noted by one and all, including a member of the All-America City Awards Jury who mentioned it during the question-and-answer period following Chelsea’s presentation.

Garcia, the leadoff speaker in Chelsea’s presentation and a role she handled masterfully, said she was proud to be in Denver with the local group.

“It’s been such an honor to represent the City of Chelsea, and I think being able to travel to Denver, Colorado, to really tell our story, the story of over 40,000 community members that have chosen to make Chelsea their home – it’s a story that really reflects who we are. That was the reason why I thought it was important to be here with the team, to bring more hope to Chelsea.

“We left our hearts here,” continued Garcia. “We had a team. We rehearsed. We practiced to tell our story in ten minutes, and I think we did the job. This was an opportunity that we will carry with us for the rest of our lives. It drew us closer, and I hope to continue to bring more hope to Chelsea.”