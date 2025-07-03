Chelsea’a Amazing Grace Agosto excels mightily in her role as travel administrator

City Manager Fidel Maltez offered a fitting analogy to describe Grace Agosto’s leadership role in the Chelsea contingent’s trip to Denver for the All-America City Awards.

“Grace was the choreographer of this trip,” credited Maltez. “She made sure that everyone was present and they knew where they were going. She coordinated all the details, the hotel, the flight, all the meals, all the shirts and the hoodies – the amount of details that went into this victory were unbelievable.”

Agosto took precious command at each step in Chelsea’s journey from Logan International Airport to Denver International Airport and on the bus rides from the airport to the hotel and the hotel to the airport.

“You should be a tour guide,” lauded Police Sgt. Star Chung as Agosto pointed out the landmarks in Denver to the Chelsea group during the bus ride to the Grand Hyatt Hotel in downtown Denver.

To have this brilliant, personable young lady display such poise and self-confidence in her key role and exemplify the cordiality of the Chelsea delegation in her interactions with attendees from across the United States was a major highlight of the successful trip that resulted in Chelsea’s victory.

City Councilor Calvin T. Brown was among the many Chelseans on board commending Grace Agosto, who is the executive assistant in the City Manager’s Office.

“Grace was just amazing,” said Brown. “We were notified about everything that was happening far in advance. If I were a teacher, I would give Grace a grade of A-plus. Right to the very end on the bus ride back to the Denver airport, Grace made sure there were snacks available for anyone who wanted them. How’s that for thoughtfulness and attention to every detail? Thank you so much, Grace, for all you did to make this trip smooth and efficient, and thank you, City Manager [Fidel Maltez] for giving Grace your full support, trust, and encouragement in her position.”