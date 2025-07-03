Chelsea Police Dept. had a winning experience in Denver

There was a passenger on the airplane heading to Denver who obliged Chelsea Community Police Engagement Dan Cortez’s request for the puzzle page in The Boston Globe.

From the time the plane left the gate to just moments before it took off, Cortez remarkably had filled in the responses to the entire puzzle.

Cortez’s superb puzzle-solving ability did not go unnoticed by the fellow passenger from Chelsea, who simply muttered, “Wow!”

Cortez’s acumen was a good omen for Chelsea’s quest for winning the All-America City Award and other victories.

Sgt. Star Chung was the opening performer in the AAC talent showcase and she lit up the hall with her poem about Chelsea. The reaction from the audience was a standing ovation and in fact, the other spoken word author in the show made it a point to congratulate the multi-talented Chung on her creativeness and dazzling delivery of the poem.

And in one more big victory, the magnetic leader of the Chelsea Police Department, Keith Houghton – who seemed to have an entourage of admirers in Denver wherever he showed up – was the winner of the grand raffle drawing of two Southwest Airlines ticket to anywhere in the United States.

And how about Officer Nicole McLaughlin, flying in from Hawaii to take part in the Chelsea Hub’s stellar presentation. That what you call dedication to the cause.