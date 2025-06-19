DiDomenico Secures Budget Language to Improve Access to Seal of Biliteracy

Special to the Record

Through the Fiscal Year 2026 Senate budget, Senator DiDomenico passed an amendment that will ensure all eligible students can continue to take advantage of the Seal of Biliteracy. The Seal is an award that recognizes high school graduates who attain high functional and academic levels of proficiency in English and another language by high school graduation. The Seal of Biliteracy was created through a 2017 law, the LOOK Act, which Senator DiDomenico sponsored.

“I have been a longtime supporter of this award that recognizes the value of bilingualism as a skill essential to improving career and college readiness,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I am proud to fight for increased access to this important recognition for our multilingual students and I hope to see this language included in the final budget when it is signed into law.”

With both chambers of the Legislature having approved different versions of the Fiscal Year 2026 budget, they will now reconcile their versions before sending a final FY26 budget to the Governor for her signature.