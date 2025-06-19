Superintendent Selected as Commonwealth Heroine

Special to the Record

Chelsea Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi G. Abeyta has been named a “Commonwealth Heroine” by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.

Nominated by State Senator Sal DiDomenico, Abeyta was nominated for this honor that recognizes women in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for their outstanding contributions to their organizations and communities

Each year, the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) partners with state legislators to identify women who make outstanding contributions to their organizations and communities. The MSCW is honored to announce the full slate of 2025 awardees and their nominating legislators.

Abeyta is one of 16 heroines from Suffolk County and was nominated for the honor by Senator Sal DiDomenico. Elected officials are encouraged to submit one woman from their constituency as a means of recognizing their invaluable efforts and extraordinary acts of service, who are making a big difference in their communities but not necessarily making the news. This year, the Class of 2025 Commonwealth Heroines comprises more than 125 women from across the state, leaders in industry, business, nonprofit, advocacy, and more.

Dr. Abeyta has dedicated 28 years to advancing teaching and learning in urban education. A

proud product of public schools, she was raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Before becoming

Superintendent of Chelsea Public Schools, Dr. Abeyta served as Assistant Superintendent for

Teaching and Learning in several districts, including Somerville Public Schools (2017–2019),

Santa Fe Public Schools (2012–2017), and Boston Public Schools (2009–2012). Her leadership

and commitment to equity in education have been recognized nationally; in 2015, she received

the inaugural Latina Administrator of the Year Award from the Association of Latino

Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS), and in 2021, she was honored with the first-

ever La Lucha Award by Latinos for Education.

She will be honored at the Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2025 Celebration on Thursday, June 26, at the Massachusetts State House.