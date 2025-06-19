Community Invited to Speak Up about Housing, Public Safety, Traffic, and more at Workshops

Special to the Record

What do you need to stay and thrive in Chelsea? What do you want the city to look like for your kids?

The City of Chelsea and the Chelsea ¡Pa’Lante, Onward! planning team invite all residents to join a series of community workshops for speaking up about the issues that matter most to the city right now: housing, public safety, traffic and congestion, education, jobs, and how Chelsea is changing.

These workshops are part of Chelsea’s first citywide planning effort in over 50 years, and the public’s voice will help the team understand how they imagine Chelsea in 15 years.

There will be two in-person workshops, where people will have the opportunity to learn about the latest updates on the plan and, more importantly, participate in activities to share your voice and help shape this plan. There will also be an online workshop for those who are unable to attend in-person.

Whether you’ve lived here for 30 years or just moved in, this is your chance to speak directly to the people shaping Chelsea’s future. Thank you also to those who took the Chelsea !Pa’Lante, Onward! spring survey (if you haven’t, please visit palante.chelseama.gov).

Workshop in Spanish

Date: Wednesday, June 25

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Williams School, 180 Walnut St.

(English will be available)

Workshop in English

Date: Thursday, June 26

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Metro Credit Union in Prattville, 200 Revere Beach Pkwy

Online Workshop

Date: Wednesday, July 9

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Zoom link: visit palante.chelseama.gov/events

More community conversations in other languages will happen throughout the summer. More details to come soon. For more information, visit: palante.chelseama.gov.