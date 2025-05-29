WPD Officer Guy Prather Credited with Saving Hiker

Winthrop – Officer Guy Prather is being recog­nized by the Winthrop Po­lice Department for saving a man’s life while off-duty and on vacation in Spain.

On Monday, April 28, at approximately 9:45 a.m. Central European Time, Prather and his wife were on vacation in Arcade, Spain, and hiking when Prather no­ticed a man who had fallen and was bleeding from his forehead.

Prather approached to provide assistance, and real­ized the man was in cardiac arrest and had no pulse. He immediately began CPR, providing chest compres­sions for approximately six minutes until paramedics arrived to take over care. Even after paramedics ar­rived, Prather continued to assist with a bag valve mask until additional personnel arrived.

The patient regained a pulse and was eventually taken to a local hospital by medical helicopter. Prather heard nothing further about the man’s condition that day and continued on his hike with his wife after provid­ing assistance.

A day later, in the town of Caldas de Reis, Prather and his wife were approached outside a cafe by two men who were friends of the vic­tim. They informed Prather that the patient had sur­vived, and that doctors said the early application of CPR likely saved his life.

Prather and his wife then learned that the man he helped save — Alberto — was part of a group of hik­ers who were participating in the same multi-day hike to the Cathedral of Saint James in Santiago.

Prather and the friends of the victim exchanged con­tact information, and days later, met up in Santiago, Spain, where the patient and his wife were able to join and meet them.

Prather and his wife were able to spend two days in Spain with the patient, Al­berto, and his wife Ana, and had dinner with them and some friends.

“This was a truly incred­ible, emotional experience,” said Prather. “I feel lucky to have been in the right place at the right time to help.”

Friends of the victim who work as police in Spain provided Prather with two badges from their depart­ments, and Prather now intends to mail them Win­throp Police patches.

Prather will soon receive an official commendation from Winthrop Police for his actions.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Officer Prather, and the example that he sets for oth­ers,” said Police Chief John Goodwin. “Even off-duty, our officers remain commit­ted to saving lives and help­ing others.”