City of Chelsea Memorial Day Ceremony

The City of Chelsea held a ceremony in observance of Memorial Day Monday, May 26 at Chelsea City Hall following a procession from the Garden Cemetery.

City Manager Fidel Maltez and City Council President Norielez DeJesus offered the official greetings on behalf of Chelsea. Chaplain Jason Moore delivered the invocation.

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, Vietnam War veteran, served as master of ceremonies.

Chelsea Director of Veterans Services Francisco Toro thanked the veterans in attendance for their service Chelsea and paid tribute to those brave soldiers who died in service to their country.

Retired USAF Master Sergeant Eliseo Z. Guardado, father of Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta, and Retired USAF Master Sergeant Brian P. Nelson, were the guest speakers.

The Chelsea High School Band performed patriotic selections during the ceremony.