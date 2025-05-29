Garcia Honors Chelsea Veteran Vernon Barber at First Annual Military Appreciation Day

Special to the Record
Rep. Judith Garcia is proud to have joined the Executive Office of Veterans Services in celebrating the first annual Military Appreciation Day on May 22, 2025, in the House of Representatives Chamber at the Massachusetts State House.
This inaugural event brought together members of the Massachusetts House and Senate to honor the courageous service members, military spouses, and veterans who have made significant contributions to their communities and our Commonwealth.
As part of the ceremony, each legislator was invited to nominate a constituent to be recognized. Representative Garcia had the honor of nominating Vernon Barber, a decorated veteran and dedicated community member who now resides at the Chelsea Veterans Home.
Born in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, Vernon Barber joined the U.S. Air Force at just 17 years old, seeking opportunity and a way to escape the racial injustice of his hometown. During the Vietnam War, he served in Supply Administration and Missile Control, with deployments in Okinawa and France. While serving abroad, he was recognized for his athletic excellence, winning MVP in a NATO track competition.
After being honorably discharged in 1968, Mr. Barber continued his public service through roles at the U.S. Departments of Defense and Transportation. Today, he remains an active presence in the Chelsea veteran community, mentoring younger veterans and sharing his powerful story to educate and inspire.
“Vernon Barber’s journey is one of courage, perseverance, and continued service,” said Representative Garcia. “His story is a testament to the strength and resilience of our veterans, and I am proud to honor him on behalf of the Chelsea community.”
Military Appreciation Day is an opportunity for the legislature and the public to come together in gratitude for the brave individuals and families who serve and sacrifice for our country.