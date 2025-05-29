Garcia Honors Chelsea Veteran Vernon Barber at First Annual Military Appreciation Day

Special to the Record

Rep. Judith Garcia is proud to have joined the Executive Office of Veter­ans Services in celebrating the first annual Military Ap­preciation Day on May 22, 2025, in the House of Rep­resentatives Chamber at the Massachusetts State House.

This inaugural event brought together members of the Massachusetts House and Senate to honor the courageous service mem­bers, military spouses, and veterans who have made significant contributions to their communities and our Commonwealth.

As part of the ceremony, each legislator was invited to nominate a constituent to be recognized. Represen­tative Garcia had the honor of nominating Vernon Bar­ber, a decorated veteran and dedicated community mem­ber who now resides at the Chelsea Veterans Home.

Born in St. Mary’s Coun­ty, Maryland, Vernon Barber joined the U.S. Air Force at just 17 years old, seeking opportunity and a way to escape the racial injustice of his hometown. During the Vietnam War, he served in Supply Administration and Missile Control, with deployments in Okinawa and France. While serving abroad, he was recognized for his athletic excellence, winning MVP in a NATO track competition.

After being honorably discharged in 1968, Mr. Barber continued his public service through roles at the U.S. Departments of De­fense and Transportation. Today, he remains an active presence in the Chelsea vet­eran community, mentoring younger veterans and shar­ing his powerful story to ed­ucate and inspire.

“Vernon Barber’s journey is one of courage, persever­ance, and continued ser­vice,” said Representative Garcia. “His story is a testa­ment to the strength and re­silience of our veterans, and I am proud to honor him on behalf of the Chelsea com­munity.”

Military Appreciation Day is an opportunity for the legislature and the public to come together in gratitude for the brave individuals and families who serve and sacrifice for our country.