FKO Secures Contract to Expand Access to Affordable Afterschool and Summer Programming

Special to the Record

For Kids Only After­school (FKO) is proud to announce the renewal and expansion of its contracts with the Massachusetts De­partment of Early Education and Care (EEC), ensuring greater access to high-qual­ity afterschool and summer care for families in need. The newly awarded sev­en-year contracts includes dedicated funding for fami­lies experiencing homeless­ness, children involved with the Department of Children and Families (DCF), and in­come-eligible families.

“These contracts repre­sent a tremendous step for­ward in our mission to en­sure every child has access to a safe, enriching after­school environment,” said Deborah Kneeland Keegan, Executive Director of FKO. “By reducing financial bar­riers, we are providing chil­dren with the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in a safe, supportive communi­ty.”

Under FKO’s new Home­less Contract, 50 spaces are reserved across its program sites for families experi­encing homelessness, with no parent fees required. Families in need of these slots can contact Charlene Marley, Subsidy Manager at cmarley@fkoafterschool. org and provide a referral from their shelter or their child’s school. Once all 50 slots are filled, additional families will be placed on a waitlist and may receive support through FKO’s Helping Families scholar­ship program, as funding allows.

FKO’s supportive child­care contract has also been renewed for another seven years. This funding ensures that children whose families have an open case with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) receive free Out-of-School Time (OST) care. There is no limit to the number of children who can be served through this con­tract. Families can access this support by requesting a childcare referral from their DCF Social Worker.

Additionally, FKO’s In­come Eligible Contract has been renewed and expand­ed, increasing the number of subsidized childcare slots available to low-in­come families. To qualify, families must participate in an approved activity such as employment, job train­ing, education, disability, or retirement over age 65 and meet income eligibility guidelines by falling below 50 percent of the state medi­an income, or 85 percent for children with disabilities. Families interested in more information may reach out to Charlene Marley, Subsi­dy Manager at cmarley@ fkoafterschool.org.

Thanks to the generous contributions from FKO’s 2024 Helping Families Gala, FKO has enhanced their scholarship fund to further support families in need. Families who are un­able to access an EEC con­tract due to slots being filled or not meeting qualifica­tions may apply for a Help­ing Families scholarship. Scholarship funding is lim­ited and will be awarded un­til funds are fully allocated.

For more information about FKO’s financial assis­tance programs, visit www. fkoafterschool.org or con­tact Charlene Marley, Sub­sidy Manager at cmarley@ fkoafterschool.org.

