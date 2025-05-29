FKO Secures Contract to Expand Access to Affordable Afterschool and Summer Programming

Special to the Record
For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) is proud to announce the renewal and expansion of its contracts with the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care (EEC), ensuring greater access to high-quality afterschool and summer care for families in need. The newly awarded seven-year contracts includes dedicated funding for families experiencing homelessness, children involved with the Department of Children and Families (DCF), and income-eligible families.
“These contracts represent a tremendous step forward in our mission to ensure every child has access to a safe, enriching afterschool environment,” said Deborah Kneeland Keegan, Executive Director of FKO. “By reducing financial barriers, we are providing children with the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in a safe, supportive community.”
Under FKO’s new Homeless Contract, 50 spaces are reserved across its program sites for families experiencing homelessness, with no parent fees required. Families in need of these slots can contact Charlene Marley, Subsidy Manager at cmarley@fkoafterschool. org and provide a referral from their shelter or their child’s school. Once all 50 slots are filled, additional families will be placed on a waitlist and may receive support through FKO’s Helping Families scholarship program, as funding allows.
FKO’s supportive childcare contract has also been renewed for another seven years. This funding ensures that children whose families have an open case with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) receive free Out-of-School Time (OST) care. There is no limit to the number of children who can be served through this contract. Families can access this support by requesting a childcare referral from their DCF Social Worker.
Additionally, FKO’s Income Eligible Contract has been renewed and expanded, increasing the number of subsidized childcare slots available to low-income families. To qualify, families must participate in an approved activity such as employment, job training, education, disability, or retirement over age 65 and meet income eligibility guidelines by falling below 50 percent of the state median income, or 85 percent for children with disabilities. Families interested in more information may reach out to Charlene Marley, Subsidy Manager at cmarley@ fkoafterschool.org.
Thanks to the generous contributions from FKO’s 2024 Helping Families Gala, FKO has enhanced their scholarship fund to further support families in need. Families who are unable to access an EEC contract due to slots being filled or not meeting qualifications may apply for a Helping Families scholarship. Scholarship funding is limited and will be awarded until funds are fully allocated.
For more information about FKO’s financial assistance programs, visit www. fkoafterschool.org or contact Charlene Marley, Subsidy Manager at cmarley@ fkoafterschool.org.
For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) is a leading provider of high-quality afterschool north of Boston. With over forty years of experience, FKO programs offer safe and nurturing environments where children can learn, grow, and thrive beyond regular school hours.