Local Students in the News

UMASS Amherst Announces Dean’s List
The following students were named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Students are appointed to the Dean’s List at the end of a semester in which they have completed a minimum of 12 graded credits and have earned a grade point average of 3.500 or better.
Jeshua Calleja
Laisha Escalante Erazo
Carlos Flores
Younes Maizat
Jose Morales Tobar
David Murillo
Aiden Sanchez
Emmanuel Simon
Jada-lee Vieira
Malden Catholic Announces Honor Roll
Feb 11 2025
Malden Catholic students have successfully completed the second marking period of the 2024-2025 school year. A total of 533 students from 40 cities and towns have earned recognition on the honor roll for their outstanding academic achievements.
Malden Catholic honors academic excellence with three distinct categories:
• President’s List: Grades of 90 and above in all classes
• First Honors: Grades of 85 and above in all classes
• Second Honors: Grades of 80 and above in all classes
The honor roll is organized by city, honor level, student name and year of graduation.
Chelsea
President’s List
Genesis Palacios ‘28
Valerie Umipig ‘25
First Honors
Jailah Bonilla Short ‘26
Leah Sousa ‘27
Second Honors
Jarah Alvarenga Melendez ‘25
Randy Bui ‘28
Dean’s List Honors Announced at Tufts University
Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Izabella Barr, Class of 2025, of Chelsea
Quan Vu, Class of 2026, of Chelsea
Rileigh Connors, Class of 2027, of Chelsea
Salma Jabri, Class of 2027, of Chelsea
Simon of Chelsea Named To Dean’s List at Youngstown State University
Stephanie Simon of Chelsea, majoring in Music Performance – Music Recording track, has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University.
Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.
Local Students Named to Emmanuel College’s Dean’s List
In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College has named more than 1,000 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List:
Dante Valverde of Chelsea. Valverde is a Criminology & Criminal Justice major.
Deanna Christmas of Chelsea Christmas is a Marketing major.
Daysi Buruca Pacas of Chelsea. Buruca Pacas is a Double Major; Spanish; Psychology – Developmental Psychology major.
Jasmine Maradiaga Varela of Chelsea. Maradiaga Varela is a Psychology – Developmental Psychology major.
Cianna Burgos Colon of Chelsea. Burgos Colon is a Double Major; Psychology – Counseling & Health Psychology; Criminology & Criminal Justice major.
SNHU Announces Spring 2025 Dean’s List
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. The spring terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16- week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Mario Lopes of Chelsea
Cindy Claros of Chelsea
Emma Owusu of Chelsea
Carolena Nieves of Chelsea
Iraidalyz Diaz of Chelsea
Jason Portillo of Chelsea
SNHU Announces Spring 2025 President’s List
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Spring 2025 President’s List. The spring terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/ spring, and summer.
Edwin Hernandez of Chelsea
Chakira Lora Rosario of Chelsea
Christina Pokras of Chelsea
Karine Pontes Da Silva of Chelsea
