Local Students in the News

UMASS Amherst Announces Dean’s List

The following students were named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Students are appointed to the Dean’s List at the end of a semester in which they have completed a minimum of 12 graded credits and have earned a grade point average of 3.500 or better.

Jeshua Calleja

Laisha Escalante Erazo

Carlos Flores

Younes Maizat

Jose Morales Tobar

David Murillo

Aiden Sanchez

Emmanuel Simon

Jada-lee Vieira

Malden Catholic Announces Honor Roll

Feb 11 2025

Malden Catholic students have successfully complet­ed the second marking peri­od of the 2024-2025 school year. A total of 533 students from 40 cities and towns have earned recognition on the honor roll for their out­standing academic achieve­ments.

Malden Catholic honors academic excellence with three distinct categories:

• President’s List: Grades of 90 and above in all class­es

• First Honors: Grades of 85 and above in all classes

• Second Honors: Grades of 80 and above in all class­es

The honor roll is orga­nized by city, honor level, student name and year of graduation.

Chelsea

President’s List

Genesis Palacios ‘28

Valerie Umipig ‘25

First Honors

Jailah Bonilla Short ‘26

Leah Sousa ‘27

Second Honors

Jarah Alvarenga Melen­dez ‘25

Randy Bui ‘28

Dean’s List Honors Announced at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semes­ter grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Izabella Barr, Class of 2025, of Chelsea

Quan Vu, Class of 2026, of Chelsea

Rileigh Connors, Class of 2027, of Chelsea

Salma Jabri, Class of 2027, of Chelsea

Tufts University, locat­ed on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the pre­mier research universities in the United States. Tufts en­joys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A grow­ing number of innovative teaching and research ini­tiatives span all Tufts cam­puses, and collaboration among the faculty and stu­dents in the undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs across the uni­versity’s schools is widely encouraged.

Simon of Chelsea Named To Dean’s List at Youngstown State University

Stephanie Simon of Chelsea, majoring in Mu­sic Performance – Music Recording track, has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State Univer­sity.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time under­graduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.

Youngstown State Uni­versity is a comprehensive urban research university that offers over 11,500 stu­dents more than 100 under­graduate and graduate pro­grams backed by a strong tradition of teaching, schol­arship and public service. As a major educational and economic development re­source in the region, YSU is known for its focus on aca­demic research and creative programs that transform its students into successful professionals, scholars and leaders. Located in the heart of the Tech Belt between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, YSU provides opportunities for students to actively par­ticipate with accomplished faculty, often in one-on-one settings, on advanced research and creative col­laborations. The beautiful 145-acre campus includes high-tech classrooms, state-of-the-art labs and perfor­mance facilities, a variety of on-campus housing options and recreational facilities among the best in the nation

Local Students Named to Emmanuel College’s Dean’s List

In recognition of their out­standing academic achieve­ment, Emmanuel College has named more than 1,000 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

The following local stu­dents were named to the Dean’s List:

Dante Valverde of Chel­sea. Valverde is a Crimi­nology & Criminal Justice major.

Deanna Christmas of Chelsea Christmas is a Mar­keting major.

Daysi Buruca Pacas of Chelsea. Buruca Pacas is a Double Major; Spanish; Psychology – Developmen­tal Psychology major.

Jasmine Maradiaga Va­rela of Chelsea. Maradiaga Varela is a Psychology – Developmental Psychology major.

Cianna Burgos Colon of Chelsea. Burgos Colon is a Double Major; Psychology – Counseling & Health Psy­chology; Criminology & Criminal Justice major.

With more than 80 ma­jors and areas of study, Em­manuel College combines outstanding classroom in­struction and real-world experience to prepare stu­dents for lives of profes­sional achievement, lifelong learning, and purpose. Vot­ed the #1 college location in America by Niche.com in 2023 and 2024, Emmanuel offers access to world class medical, cultural, and busi­ness organizations, all with a tight-knit 17-acre campus and 13:1 student-to-faculty ratio.

SNHU Announces Spring 2025 Dean’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hamp­shire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. The spring terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point aver­age of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earn­ing 12 credits over each 16- week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, win­ter/spring, and summer.

Mario Lopes of Chelsea

Cindy Claros of Chelsea

Emma Owusu of Chelsea

Carolena Nieves of Chel­sea

Iraidalyz Diaz of Chelsea

Jason Portillo of Chelsea

Southern New Hamp­shire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit, ac­credited institution with a 92-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Man­chester, NH. Recognized as one of the “Most Inno­vative” regional universi­ties by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fast­est-growing universities in the country, SNHU is com­mitted to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner.

SNHU Announces Spring 2025 President’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hamp­shire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Spring 2025 President’s List. The spring terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point av­erage of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/ spring, and summer.

Edwin Hernandez of Chelsea

Chakira Lora Rosario of Chelsea

Christina Pokras of Chel­sea

Karine Pontes Da Silva of Chelsea

