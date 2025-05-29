News From Around The Region

Candidates Pull Papers for Everett’s 2025 Municipal Election

Everett – Council­or-at-Large Katy Rogers walked into the City Clerk’s office at City Hall last Thursday, May 15, exactly at 8 a.m. Rogers affixed her signature to the official list for nomination papers and thus began the 2025 munic­ipal election process.

Rogers, who collect­ed 325 signatures over the weekend to be certified as a candidate, said, “I’m com­mitted to continued accessi­bility to residents, and I am looking forward to meeting new people this election cy­cle. My focus remains on my dedication to Everett.”

Minutes later, Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matews­ky entered the office, in­forming City Clerk Sergio Cornelio that he would be pulling nomination papers for the councilor-at-large race.

“I’m looking forward to running citywide again,” said Matewsky.

Peter A. Napolitano also showed up on the first day nomination papers became available. Napolitano, who previously served 17 years on the City Council includ­ing as council president, will be running for the Ward 1 seat currently held by Matewsky.

“I’ve lived in Ward 1 my whole life, almost 68 years,” said Napolitano. “I’m retir­ing from full time at City Hall (as assistant city clerk). I’ve spent so much time on the City Council and had such an impact on the city over the years, I want to fin­ish my political career serv­ing the people of Everett in another capacity.”

Ward 3 Councilor Antho­ny DiPierro pulled his nom­ination papers for the 2025 election.

“I’m excited to seek re-election as Ward Three’s City Councilor,” said DiP­ierro. “Over the years, we’ve built the relation­ships necessary to ensure Ward Three gets the very best from city government. Our team is looking forward to hitting the campaign trail to hear our residents’ con­cerns, hopes, and dreams for Everett’s future, and I hope to remain as Ward Three’s voice of reason on the City Council.”

Councilor-at-Large Mi­chael Marchese also arrived within the first hour to ob­tain his nomination papers. Marchese said his first term in office was in 1996.

“I’ve served with four mayors (John McCarthy, David Ragucci, John Han­lon and Carlo DeMaria),” said Marchese. “I’m hoping to continue my service on the Council.”

Marchese will certainly bring his competitiveness as a high-level college football player into what shapes as an exciting councilor-at-large, with Matewsky’s entry and possibly that of former Ward 3 Councilor Darren Costa. Marchese was a star linebacker, football captain, and NFL prospect in the Di­vision 1 University of New Hampshire program where he played for legendary coach Bill Bowes.

Former Ward 6 Coun­cilor Al Lattanzi was also on hand for the first day of nomination paper distri­bution. Lattanzi has been a regular presence at City Council meetings and a highly visible attendee at city events for the past 18 months. Lattanzi will be running for the Ward 6 seat.

“I will be knocking on doors throughout the ward,” said Lattanzi. “I look for­ward to an exciting cam­paign.”

Eastie Beaches Recieve $36K in Grant

East Boston – Save the Harbor/Save the Bay granted over $300,000 to community and youth serv­ing organizations on Tues­day, May 6, for the 2025 Better Beaches Program Partnership with the De­partment of Conservation and Recreation. East Bos­ton will receive $36,000 in grants to host free beach events and programs all summer long.

Better Beaches works with locals to create free events on area beaches which are designed to con­nect people with Boston Harbor’s beaches. The pro­gram places strong focus on breaking down barriers for people of color, people who don’t speak English as a first language, and people with disabilities. Funds for the program come from the Commonwealth of Massa­chusetts and from Save the Harbor’s annual JetBlue Shamrock Splash fundrais­er.

“This year has brought many new challenges fac­ing organizations like Save the Harbor,” said Chris Mancini, executive director of Save The Harbor. “So we’re particularly grateful to be sharing these spectac­ular urban natural resources in a state that understands the value of our 40-years of work.”

“We are especially grate­ful for our long partnership with the Massachusetts DCR,” Mancini continued. “Not to mention the stalwart support from the Healey/ Driscoll administration and the Metropolitan Beach­es Commission, as well as from JetBlue and all of our corporate partners whose support allows us to acti­vate our beaches all summer long.”

The 80 groups receiving grants this year are based in all the metropolitan beach­front and waterfront com­munities, as well as a doz­en surrounding cities and towns. The grantees will bring free programming all summer long to13 beaches in Nahant, Lynn, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy and Hull.

“Expanding access to public spaces like our beaches is one of the ways Save the Harbor makes our whole state stronger through community engagement and awareness of harbor and beach ecology,” said MBC Co-Chair Rep. Adrian Madaro. “It’s inspiring how Better Beaches expands en­gagement with ecology by creating personal connec­tions to our fantastic state beaches.”

“Not to mention making the beaches a blast all sum­mer!” added Maya Smith, Better Beaches Program Director. “We’ve seen first­hand how much a good time can maintain and expand ongoing public investment in the Harbor. The lively Better Beaches activations are at the core of that suc­cess.”

Since the program began, Better Beaches has support­ed over 2,100 free events and programs and leveraged over $7.3 million in state and local investment in our beachfront and waterfront communities. Meanwhile, this year’s Better Beaches events are expected to draw nearly 500,000 attendees to over 200 free events and programs.

Making East Boston’s beaches better, La Colab­orativa will return to host free public events, along with several other groups partnered with Save The Harbor’s Better Beaches program.

These free events hap­pen almost every day of the summer, right into the fall. Some of the Better Beaches events happening on Con­stitution Beach, including East Boston Beach Bash, Beach:Ability 2025, Abil­ities Dance Boston Dance Performance, and Boating Safety and Learn to Kayak, among several others.

“I am particularly excited by the diversity of the Bet­ter Beaches Partners,” said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “Working with Save the Harbor to improve the life and access to the water­front for all visitors to our neighborhood shows how vibrant a community we have in the Commonwealth and how DCR’s beaches can welcome and serve ev­erybody.”

Better Beaches program­ming kicks off in late May and continues through mid-September. You can find full listings of about 200 summer events at www. SaveTheHarbor.org.

Council Takes Up New Food Truck Ordinance

Revere – A proposed zoning ordinance would establish tighter definitions for the use and location of food trucks in Revere.

Monday night, the city council held a public hear­ing on the proposed ordi­nances, which will next go before the council’s zoning subcommittee before com­ing back to the full council for potential adoption.

Several food truck op­erators in the city spoke in favor of the food truck or­dinances, noting that they would help support their small, local businesses.

Several councillors did raise some questions about how the food truck ordi­nances would affect brick and mortar restaurants in Revere, as well as the over­sight and approvals of the food truck businesses.

“The impetus to this was (a) motion … submitted by Councilor (Anthony) Cogli­andro in November relative to the setting of food trucks on private property,” said Tom Skwierawski, the city’s planning and community development director. “It is currently prohibited un­der our zoning, because our zoning is silent on the topic