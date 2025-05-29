News From Around The Region

Candidates Pull Papers for Everett’s 2025 Municipal Election
Everett – Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers walked into the City Clerk’s office at City Hall last Thursday, May 15, exactly at 8 a.m. Rogers affixed her signature to the official list for nomination papers and thus began the 2025 municipal election process.
Rogers, who collected 325 signatures over the weekend to be certified as a candidate, said, “I’m committed to continued accessibility to residents, and I am looking forward to meeting new people this election cycle. My focus remains on my dedication to Everett.”
Minutes later, Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky entered the office, informing City Clerk Sergio Cornelio that he would be pulling nomination papers for the councilor-at-large race.
“I’m looking forward to running citywide again,” said Matewsky.
Peter A. Napolitano also showed up on the first day nomination papers became available. Napolitano, who previously served 17 years on the City Council including as council president, will be running for the Ward 1 seat currently held by Matewsky.
“I’ve lived in Ward 1 my whole life, almost 68 years,” said Napolitano. “I’m retiring from full time at City Hall (as assistant city clerk). I’ve spent so much time on the City Council and had such an impact on the city over the years, I want to finish my political career serving the people of Everett in another capacity.”
Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro pulled his nomination papers for the 2025 election.
“I’m excited to seek re-election as Ward Three’s City Councilor,” said DiPierro. “Over the years, we’ve built the relationships necessary to ensure Ward Three gets the very best from city government. Our team is looking forward to hitting the campaign trail to hear our residents’ concerns, hopes, and dreams for Everett’s future, and I hope to remain as Ward Three’s voice of reason on the City Council.”
Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese also arrived within the first hour to obtain his nomination papers. Marchese said his first term in office was in 1996.
“I’ve served with four mayors (John McCarthy, David Ragucci, John Hanlon and Carlo DeMaria),” said Marchese. “I’m hoping to continue my service on the Council.”
Marchese will certainly bring his competitiveness as a high-level college football player into what shapes as an exciting councilor-at-large, with Matewsky’s entry and possibly that of former Ward 3 Councilor Darren Costa. Marchese was a star linebacker, football captain, and NFL prospect in the Division 1 University of New Hampshire program where he played for legendary coach Bill Bowes.
Former Ward 6 Councilor Al Lattanzi was also on hand for the first day of nomination paper distribution. Lattanzi has been a regular presence at City Council meetings and a highly visible attendee at city events for the past 18 months. Lattanzi will be running for the Ward 6 seat.
“I will be knocking on doors throughout the ward,” said Lattanzi. “I look forward to an exciting campaign.”
Eastie Beaches Recieve $36K in Grant
East Boston – Save the Harbor/Save the Bay granted over $300,000 to community and youth serving organizations on Tuesday, May 6, for the 2025 Better Beaches Program Partnership with the Department of Conservation and Recreation. East Boston will receive $36,000 in grants to host free beach events and programs all summer long.
Better Beaches works with locals to create free events on area beaches which are designed to connect people with Boston Harbor’s beaches. The program places strong focus on breaking down barriers for people of color, people who don’t speak English as a first language, and people with disabilities. Funds for the program come from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and from Save the Harbor’s annual JetBlue Shamrock Splash fundraiser.
“This year has brought many new challenges facing organizations like Save the Harbor,” said Chris Mancini, executive director of Save The Harbor. “So we’re particularly grateful to be sharing these spectacular urban natural resources in a state that understands the value of our 40-years of work.”
“We are especially grateful for our long partnership with the Massachusetts DCR,” Mancini continued. “Not to mention the stalwart support from the Healey/ Driscoll administration and the Metropolitan Beaches Commission, as well as from JetBlue and all of our corporate partners whose support allows us to activate our beaches all summer long.”
The 80 groups receiving grants this year are based in all the metropolitan beachfront and waterfront communities, as well as a dozen surrounding cities and towns. The grantees will bring free programming all summer long to13 beaches in Nahant, Lynn, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy and Hull.
“Expanding access to public spaces like our beaches is one of the ways Save the Harbor makes our whole state stronger through community engagement and awareness of harbor and beach ecology,” said MBC Co-Chair Rep. Adrian Madaro. “It’s inspiring how Better Beaches expands engagement with ecology by creating personal connections to our fantastic state beaches.”
“Not to mention making the beaches a blast all summer!” added Maya Smith, Better Beaches Program Director. “We’ve seen firsthand how much a good time can maintain and expand ongoing public investment in the Harbor. The lively Better Beaches activations are at the core of that success.”
Since the program began, Better Beaches has supported over 2,100 free events and programs and leveraged over $7.3 million in state and local investment in our beachfront and waterfront communities. Meanwhile, this year’s Better Beaches events are expected to draw nearly 500,000 attendees to over 200 free events and programs.
Making East Boston’s beaches better, La Colaborativa will return to host free public events, along with several other groups partnered with Save The Harbor’s Better Beaches program.
These free events happen almost every day of the summer, right into the fall. Some of the Better Beaches events happening on Constitution Beach, including East Boston Beach Bash, Beach:Ability 2025, Abilities Dance Boston Dance Performance, and Boating Safety and Learn to Kayak, among several others.
“I am particularly excited by the diversity of the Better Beaches Partners,” said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “Working with Save the Harbor to improve the life and access to the waterfront for all visitors to our neighborhood shows how vibrant a community we have in the Commonwealth and how DCR’s beaches can welcome and serve everybody.”
Better Beaches programming kicks off in late May and continues through mid-September. You can find full listings of about 200 summer events at www. SaveTheHarbor.org.
Council Takes Up New Food Truck Ordinance
Revere – A proposed zoning ordinance would establish tighter definitions for the use and location of food trucks in Revere.
Monday night, the city council held a public hearing on the proposed ordinances, which will next go before the council’s zoning subcommittee before coming back to the full council for potential adoption.
Several food truck operators in the city spoke in favor of the food truck ordinances, noting that they would help support their small, local businesses.
Several councillors did raise some questions about how the food truck ordinances would affect brick and mortar restaurants in Revere, as well as the oversight and approvals of the food truck businesses.
“The impetus to this was (a) motion … submitted by Councilor (Anthony) Cogliandro in November relative to the setting of food trucks on private property,” said Tom Skwierawski, the city’s planning and community development director. “It is currently prohibited under our zoning, because our zoning is silent on the topic