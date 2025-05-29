Over A Dozen Displaced by Highland Street Fire

Special to the Record

Just after 10 p.m. on Sat­urday evening, the Chelsea Fire Department responded to a working fire at 93 High­land Street.

The first arriving compa­nies encountered heavy fire conditions in the rear of the occupied, three-story resi­dential building.

All 14 occupants were safely evacuated without injury, according to the fire department. The heavy exterior fire was quickly brought under control, but the fire extended into the in­terior on all three floors.

The incident was brought under control after approxi­mately 45 minutes.

Two firefighters sustained injuries during the opera­tion. One was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with a shoulder injury, and the oth­er with an ankle injury. Both are expected to recover.

The displaced residents were provided with tempo­rary shelter overnight. The Chelsea Fire Investigation Unit and Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire Chief John Quatieri praised the crews for their quick and decisive actions.

“The quick actions of our firefighters certainly prevented this fire from be­coming a much larger inci­dent,” said the chief. “Like most of the city, buildings are closely spaced togeth­er in this area, the risk of fire spreading to adjacent structures was significant. The quick hose deployment from four engine companies held this fire to the building of origin.”

The Chelsea Fire Depart­ment encourages anyone with information regarding this fire to contact them at (617) 466-4620.