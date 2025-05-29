Over A Dozen Displaced by Highland Street Fire

Special to the Record
Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday evening, the Chelsea Fire Department responded to a working fire at 93 Highland Street.
The first arriving companies encountered heavy fire conditions in the rear of the occupied, three-story residential building.
All 14 occupants were safely evacuated without injury, according to the fire department. The heavy exterior fire was quickly brought under control, but the fire extended into the interior on all three floors.
The incident was brought under control after approximately 45 minutes.
Two firefighters sustained injuries during the operation. One was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with a shoulder injury, and the other with an ankle injury. Both are expected to recover.
The displaced residents were provided with temporary shelter overnight. The Chelsea Fire Investigation Unit and Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Fire Chief John Quatieri praised the crews for their quick and decisive actions.
“The quick actions of our firefighters certainly prevented this fire from becoming a much larger incident,” said the chief. “Like most of the city, buildings are closely spaced together in this area, the risk of fire spreading to adjacent structures was significant. The quick hose deployment from four engine companies held this fire to the building of origin.”
The Chelsea Fire Department encourages anyone with information regarding this fire to contact them at (617) 466-4620.