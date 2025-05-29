Chai Praise: Temple Emmanuel will Honor its Beloved Spiritual Leader Oksana Chapman June 7

By Cary Shuman

The number 18 holds much significance in the Jewish tradition because it represents the Hebrew word, “chai,” which means “life.”

So, there couldn’t be a better time to recognize Temple Emmanuel’s beloved rabbi and cantor, Oksana Chapman, who has brought so much life and vitality to the shul as she has compiled 18 years of outstanding spiritual leadership.

Temple Emmanuel President Sara Lee Callahan is expecting a capacity crowd to pack the Elaine and Larry Smith Social Hall June 7 for a dinner and celebration in honor of Rabbi Chapman’s 18-year milestone.

It’s clear that Chapman’s positive impact in the community has extended beyond the Temple sanctuary. Her recent speaking appearance at the Chelsea Peace Vigil was yet another example of her message of unity and hope being delivered eloquently to all people in the city.

City Manager Fidel Maltez, Rep. Judith Garcia, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, City Councilor Calvin T. Brown and CBC President Joan Cromwell head a list of local dignitaries who will honor Rabbi Chapman at the gala event.

Callahan said that prominent Temple member Ronald Waxman will be returning from his new residence in Seattle to speak during the program.

It was Sara Lee Callahan and a selection committee that recognized Chapman’s golden voice (“She has a Sarah Brighton voice,” raves Callahan), her boundless energy, and encyclopedic knowledge of Judaism close to two decades ago. The Temple offered Chapman its cantor position and later, after she graduated from rabbinical school, Chapman was hired as the rabbi, granting her the two most important roles on the bema for all Jewish holidays and Temple events.

“Oksana has done an incredible job for the Temple,” said Callahan. “She has amazing sincerity, and a flexibility in her thinking. Everyone admires her warmth and kindness. When you come to an event at our Temple, Rabbi Chapman is so full of excitement and energy. It’s an amazing feeling to be in her presence.”

Callahan said her generosity of spirit and humbleness are best symbolized by her sharing one half of the bema and the podium with a member of the congregation during all services.

The Chelsea Record spoke with Rabbi Chapman in advance of the June 7 celebration.

CR: What has kept you at Temple Emmanuel for the past 18 years?

Rabbi Chapman: It’s the people—this community is filled with kind, generous, and resilient individuals, and I feel honored to be part of their lives. I’ve shared in their most meaningful moments—baby naming, b’nei mitzvah, weddings, conversions, holidays and funerals—and those connections have created a deep sense of belonging.

When I left Russia and Ukraine, I felt like I had lost my roots—my sense of place and spiritual grounding. But being part of Chelsea and Temple Emmanuel, I’ve found those roots again. In fact, I’ve grown new ones. This community gave me a home—not just as a rabbi, but as a human being seeking connection, purpose, and shared values. That’s why I’ve stayed for 18 years—and why I’m still so grateful every day.

CR: How did you happen to come to Temple Emmanuel and become its rabbi and cantor?

Rabbi Chapman: I was between pulpits, and I did not know what to do with myself next. All of sudden, Sara Lee called me in the afternoon, and she invited me to be interviewed. When I came to the Temple, there were 30 people greeting me, which was very nice. They were warm and they kind of embraced me, and I’ve never left since then.”

CR: You always take the time in your remarks to mention the great support that you have received from the leaders at Temple Emmanuel.

Rabbi Chapman: “Sara Lee Callahan and Cindy Millman are the pillars of the Temple. Sara Lee is the glue that holds this community together. I just pray that she and people like Cindy and many, many others will stay around and be healthy and be vital to this community.”

CR: Please talk about your family

Rabbi Chapman: I’m so thankful that my parents, Alex and Larisa, are still alive and doing well. They’re 87 years old. I have a daughter and my son-in-law who are in the process of moving to a new residence. I have two beautiful grandchildren. And I have a younger brother and his family that I’m close with.”

(A few tickets for the Rabbi Oksana Chapman celebration remain available for purchase. Please contact Temple President Sara Lee Callahan for information).